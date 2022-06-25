3 rarest gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX as of 2022

Gloo walls emerge as one of the most valuable utility items in Free Fire MAX, and they have the potential to be immensely useful on the battlefield. They can provide players with instant cover, which, if effective, can be a game-changer.

Similar to most other in-game items, Gloo walls also feature unique skins that gamers can acquire through numerous different means. Furthermore, in an effort to provide the community access to a greater number of options, developers are making new skins available on a reasonably regular basis.

Some of the skins made available in the past are now exceedingly hard to get, and very few players have them in their collections. The following is a list of the three rarest Gloo walls in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The list represents the writer’s opinion and users' choices may vary.

3 gloo wall skins that Free Fire MAX barely come across anymore

3) Nuclear Bunker

Here is how Gloo wall – Nuclear Bunker looks in the game (Image via Garena)

The Nuclear Bunker gloo wall comes in at the third spot on this list and is a popular option within the Free Fire MAX community. As the name suggests, it is themed on a bunker and has a “nuclear” symbol.

The skin was essentially made accessible as part of the legendary Tribal Scarf Top Up in April 2020. The following were the specifications that players were required to complete to receive the rewards:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Free Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall

Top-up 500 diamonds: Free Tribal Scarf

2) Ancient Order

This is Gloo Wall - Ancient Order (Image via Sooneeta/YouTube)

Garena gave the Ancient Order gloo wall skin to players who pre-ordered Season 24's Elite Pass. Consequently, the skin was essentially free and was included as a bonus reward for acquiring the pass.

It has a unique appearance, and the combination of black and white makes it look very appealing. Nonetheless, because it was only accessible during the pre-order, the skin has not been brought back, which has made it increasingly rare to find among general users.

1) Gloo Ramp

The Gloo Ramp gloo wall is probably the rarest skin, and it was released as part of the Halloween celebrations a few years back. Because of its one-of-a-kind design, it allows players to climb over it, which enables them to reach higher ground.

However, this particular gloo wall did come with a few drawbacks, the most notable of which was its small size, which meant that it was unable to provide the same level of protection as the regular versions. As a result, users were put in danger and could get knocked down by foes.

General ways to get gloo wall skins

Skins are now available for purchase in the in-game store (Image via Garena)

Here are some of the general ways through which gloo wall skins can be acquired in Free Fire MAX:

1) In-game store

Gloo wall skins have recently been made available within the in-game store. There are six different purchasable options – Stormbringer (599 diamonds), Spikey Spine (599 diamonds), Glo Technica (599 diamonds), Disco Fiasco (399 diamonds), Pink Wink (399 diamonds), Angle with Horns (399 diamonds).

2) Top-up events

Like the aforementioned Nuclear Bunker skin, top-up events have been a constant source to receive gloo walls in Free Fire MAX. They demand gamers purchase a given number of diamonds to receive the free rewards. Subsequently, individuals can wait for such opportunities to be made available.

3) Redeem codes

These codes are among the best ways to earn items at no cost within the game. They are easy to employ, and interested players must head over to the Rewards Redemption Site to claim them.

The latest redeem codes for the game can be found here!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far