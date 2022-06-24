How to get cheap diamonds for Elite Pass Season 49 in Free Fire MAX

The Elite Pass offers the most value for money in Free Fire MAX since it enables players to earn various rewards. These rewards can include outfit bundles, skins, and several other cosmetic items.

The game’s developers add a new season to the pass every month, and Season 49 was introduced in June. It will continue to be active until the end of the month, and users can acquire exclusive rewards after purchasing it using diamonds.

Some players consider diamonds to be rather expensive and look for cheap ways to purchase the Elite Pass. The following section provides a guide on the same.

How can Free Fire MAX players get cheap diamonds to purchase Elite Pass Season 49?

Gamers may choose between either of the two memberships (Image via Garena)

The memberships that are available in Free Fire MAX are the most affordable solution to get diamonds. The game offers both weekly and monthly memberships, and each comes with its own set of benefits.

These memberships provide diamonds at a far lower cost than the standard top-up, making it an excellent deal to take advantage of. The following are the perks that users will obtain with the two memberships:

Weekly membership

Diamond rewards: 450 diamonds (100 immediately, 350 to be collected - 50 diamonds per day)

Special Weekly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP Badge

Second Chance (used to make up for missed check-in days)

Monthly membership

Diamond rewards: 2600 diamonds (500 immediately, 2100 to be collected - 70 diamonds per day)

Special Monthly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance (used to make up for missed check-in days)

60x Universal EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box (30-day trial gun skin)

Additionally, if both memberships are purchased at the same time, users will also receive the privileges of a Super VIP.

The steps to purchase a membership are provided below:

Step 1: Gamers can start by opening Free Fire MAX and clicking on the ‘Membership’ icon at the top of the screen.

Individuals can click on this icon to reach the Membership section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The two different memberships will appear on their screen, and players can select the one they wish to purchase.

Step 3: They can complete the payment to receive membership benefits.

How to buy the Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

Either of the two options can be purchased by players (Image via Garena)

There are two paid options, the Elite Pass and Elite Bundle, which cost 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively. The former is a better deal since the latter only offers 50 additional badges, which users can instead obtain by finishing missions.

Players can follow the steps below to purchase the pass:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of the game, individuals will have to tap on the ‘Elite Pass’ icon.

Step 2: They must click on the ‘Upgrade’ button next to the ‘Missions’ option.

Step 3: Either of the two paid versions can be purchased by spending the diamonds received from the membership.

The rewards can later be claimed by gathering the required number of badges.

