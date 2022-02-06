3 reasons why Chrono is better than Xayne in Free Fire

Characters in Free Fire play an essential part in assisting players in their quest for victory. They have two different types of abilities, namely, active and passive. Chrono and Xayne are among the most popular options for the former category.

Over time, Chrono has been nerfed several times, whereas Xayne was buffed in the recent Free Fire update. Consequently, many players wonder which one they should choose on the battlefield.

Note: This article represents the opinion of the writer.

Chrono and Xayne’s ability in Free Fire

Many players prefer using Chrono and Xayne because of their abilities (Image via Garena)

Chrono: Time Turner

At the highest level, an impenetrable force field is created that blocks 800 damages. Individuals cannot attack outside enemies from within the field. It runs for 6 seconds, and there’s a 120-second cooldown upon each usage.

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

With Xayne’s ability, the users receive 80 HP temporarily (decaying each second). There’s 130% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The ability lasts for 15 seconds and features a cooldown time of 100 seconds.

Reasons Chrono is better than Xayne in Free Fire

3) Cover in open

Chrono’s force field can offer the players cover during critical situations, allowing them to do tasks like healing. Furthermore, it may also be beneficial if they do not have any Gloo Walls, and individuals can also equip the Rockie pet to minimise the entire cooldown time.

This ability is regularly observed among professional esports athletes for the incredible cover during the final zones.

2) Assisting teammates

Players can use Chrono to their advantage while playing duo or squad matches in Battle Royale or Clash Squad mode. In all of them, teammates are incredibly vital to succeed.

The character’s field can help revive allies knocked out or provide support when several adversaries are attacking them.

1) Instant protection

Instant protection can be obtained (Image via Garena)

Since the character’s release, one of the most compelling reasons gamers choose Chrono has been the instant protection that Time Turner can provide. This might be critical in terms of their overall survival on the battlefield.

Nonetheless, temporary health and increased damage to the Gloo Walls and shields may make Xayne a better choice for those who want to go all-out offensively.

