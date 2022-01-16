5 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono in 2022

Creating character combinations by purchasing skill slots can be highly beneficial in Free Fire. As a result of doing so, the users can incorporate three passive and one active skill at once.
Chrono is among the most used character choices in the title due to his incredible ability in the form of ‘Time Turner.’ It creates a force field lasting for 4 seconds at the base level that blocks 800 damages from enemies.
However, the field is impenetrable, so gamers cannot shoot outside while they are within it. There’s a 180-second cooldown that will be applied after the conclusion.
Note: Character combinations mentioned below are based on the writer’s opinion. Additionally, the abilities stated are at the base level of each character.
Free Fire: Top character combinations with Chrono
5) Chrono + Laura + Rafael + Maro
Laura: Sharp Shooter
Sharp Shooter increases accuracy by 10% in Free Fire while the players are scoped in. This enables them to engage in mid/long-range battles more efficiently.
Rafael: Dead Silent
Dead Silent of Rafael provides a silencing effect when players utilize snipers and marksman rifles on the battlefield. Additionally, the enemies hit and downed will be suffering a massive 20% faster HP loss.
Maro: Falcon Fervor
Maro also benefits in the long-distance encounters as his ability increases the damage with distance up to 5%. On top of that, it also raises the damage that users deal on marked enemies by 1%.
4) Chrono + Antonio + Moco + Kla
Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit
Antonio is an excellent choice to play the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire. With him, players receive ten extra HPs when the round starts.
Moco: Hacker’s Eye
Moco’s ability works well in many character combinations. It tags the enemy, which players shoot for 2 seconds, and the info gets shared with the teammates.
Kla: Muay Thai
Kla’s Muay Thai helps the users in close-range fights, increasing the fist damage by 100% in Free Fire.
3) Chrono + Hayato + Shirou + Dasha
Hayato: Bushido
Bushido of Hayato increases the armor penetration of the players by a total of 7.5%, with each 10% decrease in their maximum health in Free Fire.
Shirou: Damage Delivered
With Shirou equipped, whenever an enemy hits the user within 80 meters, the said attacker will automatically get marked for 6 seconds. The first shot on that marked enemy has 50% additional armor penetration. There’s a 25-second cooldown on the skill.
Dasha: Partying On
Dasha reduces the damage individuals take from falls by 30% while also lowering the recovery time by 60%. On top of this, it lessens the rate of recoil buildup and the maximum recoil of the weapons by 6%.
2) Chrono + D-bee + Leon + Otho
D-bee: Bullet Beats
When firing while moving, D-bee’s Bullet Beats increases the movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 20%. This could help in rushing gameplay.
Leon: Buzzer Beater
Meanwhile, Leon’s Buzzer Beater gives the players 5 HP after surviving combat.
Otho: Memory Mist
Memory Mist of Otho reveals the position of other enemies in a range of 25 meters when the players eliminate a foe. Information regarding the location will be exposed to the teammates as well.
1) Chrono + Luqueta + Jota + Jai
Luqueta: Hat Trick
Luqueta increases players’ maximum health by 10, up to 50, implying that getting five kills will make the max HP 250 in Free Fire.
Jota: Sustained Raids
Jota’s Sustained Raids recovers some HP for users when they hit an enemy using guns. Also, knocking down an adversary recovers 10% HP.
Jai: Raging Reload
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Finally, Raging Reload of Jai restores a weapon’s magazine by 30% of its capacity upon taking down a foe. This will only work if the gun used is SG, SMG, AR, or Pistol.