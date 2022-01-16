5 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono in 2022

Creating character combinations by purchasing skill slots can be highly beneficial in Free Fire. As a result of doing so, the users can incorporate three passive and one active skill at once.

Chrono is among the most used character choices in the title due to his incredible ability in the form of ‘Time Turner.’ It creates a force field lasting for 4 seconds at the base level that blocks 800 damages from enemies.

However, the field is impenetrable, so gamers cannot shoot outside while they are within it. There’s a 180-second cooldown that will be applied after the conclusion.

Note: Character combinations mentioned below are based on the writer’s opinion. Additionally, the abilities stated are at the base level of each character.

Free Fire: Top character combinations with Chrono

5) Chrono + Laura + Rafael + Maro

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura (Image via Garena)

Sharp Shooter increases accuracy by 10% in Free Fire while the players are scoped in. This enables them to engage in mid/long-range battles more efficiently.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael (Image via Garena)

Dead Silent of Rafael provides a silencing effect when players utilize snipers and marksman rifles on the battlefield. Additionally, the enemies hit and downed will be suffering a massive 20% faster HP loss.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro (Image via Garena)

Maro also benefits in the long-distance encounters as his ability increases the damage with distance up to 5%. On top of that, it also raises the damage that users deal on marked enemies by 1%.

4) Chrono + Antonio + Moco + Kla

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Antonio (Image via Garena)

Antonio is an excellent choice to play the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire. With him, players receive ten extra HPs when the round starts.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco (Image via Garena)

Moco’s ability works well in many character combinations. It tags the enemy, which players shoot for 2 seconds, and the info gets shared with the teammates.

Kla: Muay Thai

Kla (Image via Garena)

Kla’s Muay Thai helps the users in close-range fights, increasing the fist damage by 100% in Free Fire.

3) Chrono + Hayato + Shirou + Dasha

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato (Image via Garena)

Bushido of Hayato increases the armor penetration of the players by a total of 7.5%, with each 10% decrease in their maximum health in Free Fire.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou (Image via Garena)

With Shirou equipped, whenever an enemy hits the user within 80 meters, the said attacker will automatically get marked for 6 seconds. The first shot on that marked enemy has 50% additional armor penetration. There’s a 25-second cooldown on the skill.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha (Image via Garena)

Dasha reduces the damage individuals take from falls by 30% while also lowering the recovery time by 60%. On top of this, it lessens the rate of recoil buildup and the maximum recoil of the weapons by 6%.

2) Chrono + D-bee + Leon + Otho

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee (Image via Garena)

When firing while moving, D-bee’s Bullet Beats increases the movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 20%. This could help in rushing gameplay.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon (Image via Garena)

Meanwhile, Leon’s Buzzer Beater gives the players 5 HP after surviving combat.

Otho: Memory Mist

Otho (Image via Garena)

Memory Mist of Otho reveals the position of other enemies in a range of 25 meters when the players eliminate a foe. Information regarding the location will be exposed to the teammates as well.

1) Chrono + Luqueta + Jota + Jai

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta (Image via Garena)

Luqueta increases players’ maximum health by 10, up to 50, implying that getting five kills will make the max HP 250 in Free Fire.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota (Image via Garena)

Jota’s Sustained Raids recovers some HP for users when they hit an enemy using guns. Also, knocking down an adversary recovers 10% HP.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai (Image via Garena)

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, Raging Reload of Jai restores a weapon’s magazine by 30% of its capacity upon taking down a foe. This will only work if the gun used is SG, SMG, AR, or Pistol.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar