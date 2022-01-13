3 reasons why Chrono deserves a buff in Free Fire in 2022

Chrono debuted in Free Fire in December 2020. The character became instantly popular as he was modeled after Christiano Ronaldo.

However, the community soon realized that his ability was too overpowered. Players could seldom counter-attack Chrono while the shield was active.

This led to the developers implementing nerfs which worked for a while. However, the changes to his ability didn't seem to be very effective. Finally, during the OB31 update, his ability to shoot through the forcefield was taken away. While this was good news for other players, those who owned Chrono felt a bit cheated.

Given the way things are, Chrono has become an underwhelming character in Free Fire. While the nerfs were implemented for good reason, he can do with a bit of buffing up in-game.

3 reasons why Chrono desperately needs a rework in Free Fire

1) Users have been forced to shift playstyle

Before the nerf, players using Chrono had a fixed playstyle. They would rush the enemy, then deploy the force field and mow down opponents. However, after the ability changed, this strategy has been rendered useless.

Players who have perfected Chrono are currently still struggling to adapt to the change. While the ability being nerfed is not necessarily bad, it has limited Crono's usefulness in-game.

2) The current ability is not beneficial in many situations

The current ability to simply spawn a shield-dome with 800 HP is underwhelming. Given the long cooldown time of 120 seconds, it's not possible to use it frequently in-game.

Given that characters like Skyler and DJ Alok's abilities cool down in less than a minute, it makes things unfair. Instead of the nerf leveling out the playing field for other players, it has made things harder for Chrono owners.

3) It's not what players have paid for

Chrono is one of the most expensive characters in Free Fire. He costs 599 diamonds due to him being a meta-character. However, following the nerf, his in-game utility has diminished.

Players who purchased the character did so with the intent of being able to fire from safety. However, they now find themselves questioning the purchase. While developers have every right to make changes to balance the game, many players feel cheated.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

