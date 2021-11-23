Skyler vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

Aggressive playstyles are rewarding if done correctly in Free Fire. Players can dominate matches and lockdown locations to create kill zones. This takes a lot of skill and hours of practice.

However, without a good character to support the playstyle, the success rate decreases. While there are many characters to choose from, two of the best at the moment are Skyler and DJ Alok.

Skyler vs DJ Alok: Abilities explained

1) Skyler's ability

Skyler is relatively new to Free Fire. He was added during the OB26 update at the beginning of the year. Despite him being a greenhorn, he's no stranger to insane rushes in-game. His 'Riptide Rhythm' ability renders gloo walls useless.

When the ability is used, it unleashes a sonic wave. This wave moves forward and decimates gloo walls in its path. Although the range is limited at the base level, the damage done compensates well enough.

When maxed out, the ability still damages five gloo walls in its path but now has a range of 100 meters. It has a cooldown time of 40 seconds. Additionally, players will also recover 9 HP when they place down a gloo wall.

2) DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok is a veteran of Free Fire. He is one of the oldest characters in-game. His 'Drop the Beat' ability has been the backbone of many squad rushes. For some players, he is the best support/healer the game has to offer.

When his ability is active, an aura five meters in diameter is created. Teammates within the radius will receive a 10% boost to moving and sprinting. The ability also restores 5 HP/second for five seconds. It has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

At the max level, the radius and cooldown time remains the same. However, sprinting and moving are further buffed to 15%. Healing is also increased to 5 HP/second for 10 seconds.

Skyler vs DJ Alok: Combat uses in Free Fire

1) Skyler during combat

Skyler's ability focuses on stripping the enemy of effective cover in Free Fire. Double gloo walls, 360° gloo walls, and even 'X' shaped gloo walls are no match for him. He is the perfect character to charge enemies' defensives and soften them for the rest of the team.

2) DJ Alok during combat

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire focuses on healing and support. His primary role is to keep teammates alive and boost their movement speed. In combat, even though he can lead the charge, he's better placed behind characters with more offensive abilities.

Skyler vs DJ Alok: Conclusion

Skyler and DJ Alok are poles apart when it comes to abilities in Free Fire. One focuses on shredding gloo walls and exposing the enemy, while the other focuses on keeping teammates alive.

Although both are great choices for aggressive players, Skyler is the better option. Being able to instantly destroy gloo walls is a huge combat advantage. Although Skyler will not be able to heal while moving, players will be able to eliminate their opponents with minimal damage taken.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

