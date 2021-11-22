5 best Free Fire character abilities for Squad mode matches

There are numerous characters for players to choose from in Free Fire. Some are good for support, while others excel at healing. If used correctly in combat, players will be able to get a Booyah in every match.

However, despite all characters having their own utility, some stand out from others. They possess powerful abilities that can be used to shift the favor of battle.

Use these characters and their abilities to win more squad matches in Free Fire

5) Chrono

Chrono is the apex predator in Free Fire. Although his ability can be countered, in most cases, opponents don't stand a chance. His 'Time Turner' ability is perfect for rushing towards the enemy's location.

The force field makes him invincible for a few seconds by absorbing up to 600 damage. At the max level, the movement speed within the force field increases by 10%, and the cooldown time sits at 220 seconds.

4) Maro

Maro is a long-range specialist in Free Fire. His 'Falcon Fervor' ability is focused on dealing damage at range. Further away from opponents, more damage will be inflicted.

At the max level, when the distance is maximum, players will inflict 25% increased damage to opponents. Another 3.5% can be added if the opponent has been marked by a teammate's ability.

3) Xayne

Xayne is a unique character in Free Fire. Her 'Xtreme Encounter' ability is a highly effective counter to Chrono's ability and gloo walls. She is perfect for breaking defensive stalemates and pushing through the enemy's defenses.

At the max level, her ability grants her 80 HP temporarily. It also increases the damage done to shields and gloo walls by 100%. The effect lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown duration of 100 seconds.

2) Hayato Yagami

Much like the Samurai of old, Hayato Yagami balances his ability on the edge of a sharp blade. Through passive use of his 'Bushido' ability, players are able to deal increased damage to their opponents. However, this comes at a cost.

This ability offers a delicate trade-off between armor penetration and HP. Lower the HP, higher the armor penetration and damage dealt. At the max level, when HP is decreased by 10%, armor penetration is increased by 10%.

1) D-bee

D-bee is a fast mover in Free Fire. His 'Bullet Beats' ability allows him to move swiftly while shooting. In addition to moving swiftly, the skill also allows players to fire more accurately.

At the max level, when firing while moving, the movement speed is increased by 15% and accuracy by 35%. If used correctly, players can chase down opponents with ease.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu