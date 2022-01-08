3 reasons Xayne is as good as Skyler in Free Fire: Skills and advantages compared

Gloo walls are an integral part of gameplay and strategy in Free Fire. Seasoned players and veterans use this utility item offensively and defensively. Sadly, they are not invincible.

They can easily be destroyed by sustained gunfire, grenades, and abilities. When talking about anti-gloo wall abilities, the first one to come to mind is Skyler's Riptide Rhythm.

When activated, a sonic wave moves forward and destroys five gloo walls in its path. Given its low cooldown time of 40 seconds, it has become a staple ability used for rushes.

However, Skyler is not the only one in Free Fire with an anti-gloo wall ability. Xayne's Xtreme Encounter can also render gloo walls useless, and while not as powerful as Skyler, she's just as good.

Three reasons to show that Xayne is a great alternative to Skyler in Free Fire

3) Can be obtained using gold

To obtain characters in Free Fire, players need to spend diamonds. Skyler costs 499 diamonds when not on discount, and although the price tag is not as high as elite characters, not everyone can afford it.

Thankfully, this is where Xayne shines, as users can buy her for 8,000 gold. Gold is readily available in-game and free to obtain, so it's a much smarter economic decision.

2) HP boost

If no EP or medkits are available during intense gunfights, the user can regenerate some HP by placing gloo walls. This is a handy passive ability that Skyler has in Free Fire. While the amount healed is not substantial, it's enough to stay alive when the going gets rough.

Much like Skyler, Xayne too has an HP trick. However, it works very differently. Rather than healing, when Xtreme Encounter is activated, users gain 80 HP temporarily.

In the thick of a battle, this extra HP can be used to absorb damage without fear of dying.

1) Ability damages gloo walls and Chrono's shield

Skyler's ability in Free Fire is notorious for destroying gloo walls. Even when Robo's Wall Enforcement skill is maxed out, the sonic waves cannot be stopped. The only thing that can stonewall Skyler's ability is Chrono's shield.

This is where Xayne gains a clear advantage over Skyler. Her ability not only deals increased damage to gloo walls but to shields as well. Given the right weapon, an opponent hiding within the shield bubble will be left defenseless in seconds.

Verdict

Although Xayne is a good character and economically friendly, the long cooldown time may become a problem. Gamers will have to plan carefully and use her ability only when absolutely necessary.

Aside from that, she's one of the best characters in Free Fire. Given the price tag and benefits, she brings a lot of value to team fights. Additionally, she fits in well with numerous combo builds and is a good choice for aggressive solo players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

