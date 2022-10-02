3 tips to level up quickly in Free Fire MAX in 2022

Free Fire MAX ID level plays a vital role in distinguishing a gamer from the others in the community. One having a higher level is supposed to be a pro in the battle royale title. Therefore, mobile gamers should emphasize their in-game ID levels to stand out from the crowd.

The level is solely determined by the number of experience points (EXP) players have accumulated so far. There is a specific milestone for EXPs to reach a particular level. However, the EXP requirement for the next level increases considerably after achieving a particular milestone.

Indeed, getting more EXP is not an easy task. Players need to grind hard on the battlefield for a notable amount of time to earn more points. Thankfully, there are a few working tips to be implemented to do so quickly and efficiently.

Three pointers to boost Free Fire MAX level rapidly

EXP points can only be earned by playing Free Fire MAX matches. Before heading to the tips and tricks, gamers must first understand the foremost factors that affect the EXP points gained after each match.

EXP stands for experience points. As the name conveys, these points are only rewarded to players for performing well, notably by spending more time on the battlefield.

Thus, in addition to battling scores, survival is a significant focus in Free Fire MAX battlegrounds to gain more points and increase the level quickly. Gamers can head to the following tactics to do the same:

1) Play more matches in the BR-ranked mode

BR matches are undoubtedly the lengthiest match format in Free Fire MAX. This indicates that gamers can accumulate more survival time by playing these matches. However, it is observed that ranked matches reward players with more EXP point instead of playing casual matches.

Therefore, they should enter ranked matches at a greater frequency. Furthermore, a more competitive environment in ranked mode helps pro gamers increase their battle score and, consequently, the EXP points.

That said, players are indeed not required to engage in confrontations. They can also go with a passive approach to only increase survival time on the battlefield. Passive players must avoid landing on hot drops and hence early fights.

2) Try to continue the match till the end zone

Winning a match means having maximum survival time and some battling experience. If players can get Booyahs in Free Fire MAX, nothing more is necessary to increase the level. However, getting a Booyah is not feasible for all players. Hence, they should try to be in the match until the end zones.

Reaching the last zone is not a daunting task. Even non-resistant players can hide from their enemies and avoid combat. While not involved in battles, they should pile up maximum resources and equipment, such as firearms, ammos, gloo walls, and more, to increase the odds of surviving the fast-paced end zones.

3) Use EXP booster cards

EXP cards are the most effortless and legit way to get more EXPs after a match. There are usually two EXP cards: 50% EXP card and 100% (double) EXP card. The former increases the actual EXP gained by 50%, and the latter doubles the EXP.

Users can claim these utilities via the in-game store by spending a few diamonds or exchange stores and Elite Pass offers for free. The developers reward Free Fire MAX gamers with EXP cards for completing various in-game tasks and playing events.

All players need to do is claim these cards and play as many matches as possible. They will see drastic growth in their EXP progress and will also be promoted to higher levels rapidly.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the author's personal opinions.

