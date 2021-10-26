3 tips to utilize gloo walls effectively in 1v4 situation in Free Fire

Gloo walls in Free Fire are a saving grace. It is the most versatile item in the game. Players can use them offensively, defensively, and even to scale structures to reach a vantage point.

In a 1v4 or solo vs squad situation, gloo walls can provide a tactical advantage to players, enabling them to easily wipe out squads. By following a few tips, readers can learn how to master this weapon and unlock its full potential.

Using the 360° gloo wall trick can help in 1v4 situation in Free Fire (and 2 more tips)

1) Using gloo walls to trap players within structures and cutting them off from their team

One of the best ways to utilize gloo walls during a 1v4 match in Free Fire is by using the item to trap players inside of structures. While this may not seem like much, if done correctly, the enemy will be cut off from the rest of the team and left isolated.

Once an enemy has been trapped, their teammates will try to mount a rescue attempt. During this time, players can set up an ambush and wipe out the players with ease. Alternatively, if the enemy's team is not nearby, players can take their time and eliminate the player.

2) During close-range combat, the gloo wall can be used to isolate players

In Free Fire, most engagements begin with opponents or players rushing into combat. During this rush phase, players can utilize gloo walls to isolate an enemy teammate who has rushed out too far and gain a quick elimination.

While this is a risky maneuver, being able to execute it effectively will take an enemy teammate out of the fight before it has even begun.

3) Use the 360° gloo wall trick for extra protection

At times, in the heat of a battle, the enemy team will manage to surround the player from all sides. In most cases, this would mean a quick elimination. However, by using one simple trick, players can fight back and may even be able to get a squad wipe.

By using the 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire, players can gain immediate protection from incoming fire and plan ahead. While the gloo walls won't last long under constant fire, a few brief moments of respite can be used to gain an advantage.

