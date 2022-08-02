30 best Free Fire guild names with symbols in August 2022

Having attractive and unique guild names is a common desire among Free Fire players. Typically, leaders want their guilds to stand out from the rest so that they can attract and recruit more members.

To create names with symbols, users would have to use websites that are available on the internet. However, not everyone will find it convenient to manually make such names. For those people, readily created names are a better solution.

If you are one such user, you may check out the following section to find 30 best Free Fire guild names.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Thus, gamers from the nation are not permitted to play the game on their devices. They may play FF MAX since it has not been suspended.

Best Free Fire guild names with special symbols and fonts (August 2022)

Here is a list of the top 30 names that players can apply to their guilds in Garena Free Fire:

1)乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ乂

2) ★K1NGS★

3) ◥▓░ƬᎾχᏆC░▓◤

4) ▀▄ᴄʏʀᴜꜱ▀▄

5) ★SQUΔD࿐

6) ╰•Blade•╯

7) Łast⭐Hop€

8) ♡ʙʟᴀᴄᴋᴊᴀᴄᴋ♡

9) ＨＥＬＬ࿐☯

10) ✿ΛŁþнΛ✿

11) ϟＴＥＲＲＯＲϟ

12) ᵀᵉᵃᵐ ᴅʀᴀɢᴏ

13) 『xᴛREME』

14) -ＲＵＳＨＥＲＳ-

15) ࿐Dʀᴀԍ0ɴ࿐

16) ◥ＤＥＡＴＨ◤

17) ❖Tᴇᴀᴍ乂CHAMP❖

18)〱ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥᎾᏒツ࿐

19) ۝ᴅᴀʀᴋ۝

20) ~F★L★Y~

21) 亗N.O.O.B亗

22) ×CRAZY×

23) ᏞᎬᎶᎬƝᎠ〲GG

24) BLUE ☯ FLAME

25) ꧁ʀɨʄʟ3ʀֆ꧂

26) <--яɨ๏ţ-->

27) THE么COLD

28) ༆FIR3࿐

29) 『DØØM』

30) ۝ᎮᎧᏇᏋᏒ۝

Individuals can further alter these names by adding a personal touch to make them better.

How to generate stylish names

Here is an example of how the name generator websites function (Image via FancyTextGuru)

There are numerous name generator websites that can help users generate stylish names. Among the top choices are fancytextguru.com, fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, and nickfinder.com.

The steps to use such websites and create unique guild names are as follows:

Step 1: To start, gamers have to visit any one of the name-generating websites on their mobile devices.

Step 2: Upon landing there, they can simply enter the given name into the text field on their screen.

Step 3: Several outputs will soon load up on their screen, allowing them to choose the desired one.

They can use the best output to change the name of the guild within Free Fire.

How to change guild names in Free Fire

If users are not aware of the process to change the names of their guilds, they can follow the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and visit the guild section by clicking on its icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Gamers can later press the ‘Edit’ icon as shown below:

This is the icon that gamers can press (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A ’Guild Info' pop-up will appear, and they may hit the option next to their existing guild names.

Enter the name into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, they can input the desired name into the dialog box, and they can press the ‘500 diamonds’ button to complete the process of changing the name of the guild.

Once the process is complete, diamonds will be deducted from the player's account and the guild's name will be altered. Individuals must be aware that they will only be able to change the name of their guilds if they have a Leader or Officer role.

