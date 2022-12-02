30 best Free Fire MAX nicknames like SK Sabir Boss

Free Fire's popularity has soared to new heights in recent years, with certain content creators such as SK Sabir Gaming becoming incredibly popular within the community. He usually goes by the moniker Sᴋ᭄Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ, which has been well received by other players.

Many gamers look up to him for his incredible gameplay and are keen to find a stylish name like his with various interesting symbols. Unfortunately, most players are unable to come up with their own unique names. This article lists out 30 stylish nicknames like SK Sabir Boss, which they can make use of.

List of best Free Fire MAX nicknames like SK Sabir Boss

You can use the list of nickname provided below (Image via Garena)

Here is a list of nicknames that you can directly utilize in Free Fire MAX:

1) Ɠąղցʂէҽɾ

2) ░K░I░N░G░

3) ŦﺂRۼ

4) ꧁₲Đ꧂

5) jⱥx

6) ϟ BOSS ϟ

7) 『丹 乙 モ』

8) ηєт™

9) ρhõპῆἶჯ

10) ๏שєг

11) Bad ᴮᴼᵞ᭄〆

12) 乃尺oズ乇

13) Ж €v£n Ж

14) Iamᴮᴼˢˢ

15) ѫапё

16) MƦ.ƤЄƦƑЄƇƬ

17) $torϻ

18) ωi͛ηᖙ

19) A*-*A

20) ◤Ｃ Ｒ Ｉ Ｍ Ｉ Ｎ Ａ Ｌ◥

21) ΩΣΞᏳΔ

22) C͢͢͢øˡˡa†eraL

23) ★ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ々

24) やhântøm

25) Gᴀɴɢsᴛᴇʀ᭄⁰⁰⁹

26) ᗯᎥᑎᗪ

27) БΞSΓ

28) ⒷⓄⓈⓈ

29) M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷

30) ▄︻BOT═

Alternatively, you can create unique and interesting names with the help of fancy text generators online. This option grants players access to a wide range of fonts and symbols.

However, Garena has set a few restrictions when it comes to nicknames. They must be only 12 characters long and must not include certain restricted words or symbols.

Steps to change your name in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the instructions provided in the section below to change your nickname in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire section by clicking on the banner on the top left side.

Click the Edit option beside the nickname to open the Change Nickname section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the Settings option beside the name badge. Press the Edit option against the nickname text field to open the Change Nickname dialog box.

Alternatively, you may click on the Edit option on the personal name badge.

Paste your desired nickname into the field and click on the button below it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Copy and paste the name of your choice and then click the button with the diamond symbol on the pop-up. 390 diamonds will be deducted from your in-game diamond balance and your name will be changed.

Alternatively, you can use a Name Change Card to edit your existing nickname at no additional cost. In this case, you will also find an alternative button.

If you receive an error message stating that the nickname already exists, it's already taken by another player and cannot be reused. In this situation, you can slightly alter the desired name and attempt to change it once again.

Name Change Card is available in the redeem store using guild tokens (Image via Garena)

You can get a Name Change Card for free through the redeem section of the store, using guild tokens and some diamonds. It's certainly a better option for players interested in changing their existing nickname.

Since changing one's name in the game is costly, you should be careful while editing it. If you make any mistakes, you will have to use diamonds or a Name Change Card to correct it.

Poll : 0 votes