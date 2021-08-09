30 best Free Fire names with unique fonts and symbols

Free Fire players are usually required to set up a name for themselves when they first sign up for the game. They can change the name later using diamonds (in-game currency).

Players like their usernames to be stylish and unique. Fortunately for them, Free Fire names can be customized using various fonts and symbols.

Nickfinder is a popular name-generating website among Free Fire players

Since Android and iOS keyboards do not have unique symbols, players often use name-generating websites like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc., to find the best Free Fire usernames.

Once players are on the homepage of such name-generating websites, they will have to enter a name of their choice in a text box.

Various results - which comprise of the name in various fonts and symbols - will appear on the screen. Players can pick one by copying it. They can then paste it while changing their name in Free Fire.

How to change Free Fire names

Players can follow the steps given below to change their Free Fire name:

Players need to open Free Fire and tap on their profile banner. They will then need to click on the name-change button. Once the dialog box appears, players can paste the new name. To implement the change, players will need to pay 399 diamonds.

Stylish and unique Free Fire names

Players can take their pick from the stylish Free Fire monikers given below

Here are 30 of the best Free Fire names that players can use:

1. 么C乇

2. ƤЄƦƑЄƇƬ̴✯

3. ᴄ͢͢͢ʀɪᴍɪɴᴀʟ࿐

4. ℭ℟Åℤ¥

5. ༒ɢօɖ༒

6. ꧁ÅŞÄŠŞÏŅ꧂

7. ČỖϻϻÃŇĎỖ

8. ÐÁ®K

9. ƤђøєηᎥx

10. MØŔŢÄŁ

11. ☣ŢÕXĪČ☣

12. ΩΣΞGΔ

13. $Ḽ@¥℥℟ 🐉

14. C͢͢͢oˡˡa†eraˡ

15. Sĉøüřģe

16. ᏃᎾᎷᏰIᎬ

17. Eℓiaຮ

18. Ծscαг

19. QŪÈĘÑ°•꧂

20. SOUŁ々

21. ŁÜČĶÝ༒BØÝ

22. ★GĄMĖR

23. 『ᴰᵃʳᵏ』ĞhÒ§Ţ

24. ᑥōᖆᖆᑌƤŢĕđ

25. ŜǗβ✦Ż𝔼ŘỖ

26. ŤƐ尺尺Ø尺

27. SĪĿƐИŦ

28. Y₳KǗƵΛ

29. ☆ĞØĐŻĮĽĄ☆

30. ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一• HĘĄĐŞĤØŢ

Also read: Top 5 new features released in Free Fire 4th Anniversary update today

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh