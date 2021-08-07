How to get stylish Free Fire nicknames like Raistar in August 2021

Free Fire has its fair share of popular streamers and Raistar is one of them. Raistar streams the battle royale game on his YouTube channel, Rai Star, which has over 5 million subscribers. Players can check out his channel by clicking here.

Free Fire ID of Raistar

What sets Raistar apart from other players is his unique and fancy Free Fire nickname. His in-game moniker is ꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐.

Many players who are into battle royale games like Free Fire want to stand out in the crowd using names in different fonts and cool symbols. There are quite a few name generator sites that they can head over to.

Find Free Fire nicknames like Raistar

Nickfinder is one of the best name generator sites

Since Raistar’s moniker impresses many Free Fire fans, they can keep cool names like the streamer. Since Android and iOS keyboards are not enough to customize a name with fancy symbols, players can use name generator websites like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc., to customize a name or select from the wide variety of names the sites offer.

Players can enter a name of their choice in the search bar of the website and take a look at the results that appear below. They can take their pick from any one of the names. To copy the name, players can just click on it in Nickfinder.

Nickfinder also has a huge range of names that players can choose from. These names are assorted in groups with respect to certain symbols. Players can click the symbol of their preference and choose a name from the list that appears.

How to change nickname in Free Fire?

Players can change their Free Fire nickname by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Users will have to click on the Profile banner after opening Free Fire.

Step 2: They will then have to tap on the name change button located below their username.

Step 3: Once the dialog box appears, players will have to paste the name they had previously copied.

Step 4: Free Fire gamers will have to pay 390 diamonds (in-game currency) to change their nickname successfully.

