30 best Free Fire nickname styles in 2022

A player's nickname, or in-game name (IGN), is one of their primary identifiers in Free Fire, along with their UID number. Individuals can customize the former based on their preferences, while the latter cannot be changed.

Having a creative and stylish nickname has been fashionable, as many consider having such a moniker cool and unique. For the same reason, tons of gamers scour the internet for methods to create names filled with fonts and symbols.

Some individuals also like pre-made names since creating original nicknames is challenging. If you're looking for the best Free Fire nicknames, you may discover a list of 30 unique IGNs in the section below.

Note: Determination of best names is subjective and the ones included in the list below are based on the writer's opinion.

List of 30 best Free Fire nicknames to use in 2022

Players who wish to use a stylish nickname in Free Fire can select from the following options:

1) ༄ᶠᶠ-ʋɨʟʟɨǟռ

2) ꧁☬ƬƦΘレレ☬꧂

3) × мẸrČЎ ×

4) ╰‿╯FIRE™╰‿╯

5) ᴳᵒᵈᴡʀᴇᴄᴋɪɴɢ

6) ϟ丅ᕼᑌᑎᗪᗴᖇϟ

7) {Ⓒⓞⓕⓕⓘⓝ}

8) ҂ᖴᗩᑎǤ҂

9)╰☆꒐ꉔꏂ ☆╮

10) ★ΛꆰᴜΛ★

11) D̶r̶o̶w̶n̶シ

12) 『ꁝꏂꋬ꒦ꏂꋊ』

13) █▓.ФMΞИ.▓█

14) ﻬஐQᵤₑSTஐﻬ

15) ℗〱LEADER♨

16)『KING』父GOLD父

17) ✿eMpTy✿

18) ƤΔŘΔĐƗŞ€⁹⁹⁹

19) -ZeR0乡

20) ♢༺ΜƗŞŦ༻♢

21) 乂ʋɨӄɨռɢ乂

22) ××Ƥo1soN××

23) GЯ3NAD3™

24) ᴳᴳ.ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴ

25) VEИ0Mシ

26) ⓆuEᔕT帝

27) 《ĆŘØØҜ€Đ》

28) ꧁ֆɨʀɛռ꧂

29) SᗰᵢLₑ╰‿╯

30) T░R░Λ░G░1░ㄈ

Users can further personalize the names mentioned above by adding more symbols.

How to change names in Free Fire

Step 1: Start the procedure by opening the game on your mobile device and visiting your in-game profile section.

Visit the in-game profile and tap the icon beside your nickname (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You may tap the icon next to your existing nickname in the battle royale title.

Enter one of the names provided above into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box reading "Change Nickname" will show up where you can insert any one of the names provided above.

Step 4: To complete the procedure, tap on the "390 diamonds" button. This will change your name in the game, and the number of diamonds will be deducted.

In addition to the diamonds, you can alter your IGN using the name change card.

How to create stylish names

This is one of the websites to create stylish names (Image via Fancytextguru.com)

The procedure to create unique nicknames isn't that difficult. If you wish to create such names on your own, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: You can begin by visiting any website that offers the service of generating stylish names. A few of the top alternatives include lingojam.com, fancytexttool.net, and fancytextguru.com.

Step 2: Once you reach such a website, enter the name you wish to make stylish into the text field.

Step 3: Numerous outputs will show up, and you may eventually select the one that looks the best.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the nation are recommended not to play the game. You can engage in FF MAX since it wasn't suspended.

