How to make stylish name in Free Fire (2022)

Free Fire is among the few Android games that have clocked a billion installs in the Google Play Store. The Garena-backed survival shooter game has a massive active user base collectively with its MAX variant and is relevant to date despite having been released in 2017.

However, it becomes difficult for players to stand out among such a massive active fanbase of Free Fire. Therefore, picking up a stylish and unique FF nickname is one of the few measures players can take to maintain their individuality in Free Fire or FF MAX.

The following section will feature a guide on how to create stylish names in Free Fire in 2022.

Garena Free Fire nicknames: How to pick a unique and stylish IGN in 2022

One can find a stylish nickname through suggestions on the website (Image via Nickfinder)

Picking up a stylish nickname is easy as players can utilize websites like Nickfinder (https://nickfinder.com/) or Free Fire Name (https://www.freefire-name.com/). Both websites help players find stylish and trendy names among the listed suggestions. Moreover, one can also change the font after exploring different nicknames on the mentioned websites.

Besides the websites mentioned above, users can employ a site like Lingojam (https://lingojam.com/) to generate stylish fonts and symbols, provided they already have a name in mind. For better clarity on the generation of stylish nicknames for Garena Free Fire or FF MAX, readers should follow the guide given below:

Step 1: Copy your desired nickname from the "name generator" website. Aside from the suggestions, you can also generate an IGN of your choice.

If you do not have a Name Change Card, the game will ask you to pay 390 diamonds to confirm the changes (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Close the web browser and launch the Garena-backed Battle Royale game application on your device.

Step 3: Log into the game with your desired alternative. However, if you are already logged in, tap on the screen to enter the game.

Bind your guest account to a specific platform to ensure that your in-game data is saved online. Otherwise, your guest ID might lose its in-game progress upon uninstallation or an update. Moreover, guest ID will not provide synchronization between FF and FF MAX, which means you will need two accounts to sign into both BR games.

Step 4: Once you have entered the game, you must hit on your profile banner and stay on the Basic tab.

Step 5: Click the edit key beside the username and paste your new nickname.

Step 6: To confirm the changes, either pay 390 diamonds or use a "Name Change Card" that costs 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens.

Ensure to get a Name Change Card before heading to the profile section (Image via Garena)

The Name Change Card option is cheaper, but only players who are part of the guild can redeem it from the Store's "Guild Point" section. Apart from the Store, the Name Change Card occasionally appears in special in-game events, so you can keep an eye on the same.

