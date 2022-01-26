30 best Free Fire nicknames for ID and pets (January 2022)

There’s a general tendency among Free Fire players to have attractive and unique names for their IDs, as well as the pets that accompany them on the battlefield. However, the standard keyboards on their devices do not include any fancy symbols, and many of them are unaware of how to make names in this manner.

This prompts them to look for such fashionable names on the internet, using them for their ID or pets.

List of 30 best for Free Fire (January 2022)

1) -Ꮆ尺丨爪-

2) ░B░L░o░W░

3) 〜.Draco.〜

4) <♡Faith♡>

5) ＢLａｄ３

6) •ꑛꆂ꒓꒓ꆂ꒓•

7) ☆Ɋᑌᗴᔕ丅☆

8) Zⓔⓡⓞ!

9) •༺А$н༻•

10) ×ᴘᴀɪɴ×

11) gﾚï††εr

12) ▀▄ᔕᑭᗴᑕ丅ᖇᗴ▀▄

13) «[Violet]»

14) らнΛÐØƜ☜

15)╰☆IVY☆╮

16) 〜DEMON〜

17) Ħ¥ĐŘΔ

18) .░A░Q░U░A░.

19) ExWԋყZҽԃ

20) †ㅤωσℓfㅤ†

21) ╚Mᴀɴɪᴀ«╝

22) ☆Ｄｏｗｎ☆

23) ×βŁØØĐ×

24) B̴e̴a̴s̴T̴

25) 乡VIPER乡

26) -꒻꒐ꋊꉧ-

27) <SNᴀᴋ3>

28) ғυяισυs

29) Δšη⊕ωΔ

30) ▀▄ɢʟᴏᴏ▀▄

Steps to change the name in Free Fire

ID

Individuals can follow these steps to change their nickname/ID name in the game:

Step 1: Gamers must first visit their profile section in Free Fire and then tap on the icon present beside their existing nickname.

To change the nickname, 390 diamonds will have to be spent (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A pop-up will show up on their screen. To complete the process, they can enter any of the above names and press the ‘390 diamonds’ option.

Alternatively, a name change card can also be used by the players.

Pets

If gamers want to alter the name of their pets, they can follow the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: Users should head over to the ‘Pet’ section in-game and select whose name they want to change.

Second-time rename will cost players 200 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must press the icon beside their existing name and enter the new name.

The first name change for pets is free. Later, every subsequent name change will cost the players 200 diamonds.

Edited by Srijan Sen