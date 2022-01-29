30 best pet names in Garena Free Fire (January 2022)

Using flashy and unique names has become the norm in Garena Free Fire. Players utilize appealing fonts and symbols not just for their nicknames but also for the names of their guilds and pets. Moreover, this has gone forward, and they even customize their signatures present on the profile.

The sole reason is that users wish to stand apart from the vast crowd and attract other users. Since a regular keyboard does not feature unique symbols or fonts, they must utilize other websites while creating stylish names for their pets.

However, due to creative impediments, gamers alternatively seek a list of names that they can utilize directly.

30 great monikers for pets in Garena Free Fire

Changing names is not free in Free Fire, and players must spend diamonds, 200 for the pet and 390 for the IGN. They may, however, alter the name of their pets for free once.

Here is a list of names that gamers can utilize:

1) ARR⊕W

2) DËÃTH

3) BØT

4) ᏃᏋᏌᎦ

5) ʟɛօ

6) ₘₐₓᵢₘᵤₛ

7) ▀▄KING▀▄

8) ʀօɮօT

9) ₣røźєη

10) Fℓα₥єֆ

11) Ꮨຮຮꫝຮຮiℵ

12) $LâЧЗГ

13) $ᶄẏ

14) ʙᴜʟʟᴇᴛ

15) Ҟモれ乙Ö

16) Kภight

17) ΔĆ€

18) 匚尺ㄩ丂卄乇尺

19) А̷ф̷ц̷а̷

20) ᴄ̷ᴏ̷ɴ̷Q̷ᴜ̷ᴇr

21) MДИIД

22) 乃乇ㄒ卂

23)꓄ꋪꋬP

24) ⓈⒽⒾⓃⒺ

25) TΣЯЯOЯ

26) P₳₦Đ₳ツ

27) ₭ÏḼḼ℥℟

28) ĐɆAĐ

29) ᴘʜᴏᴇɴɪx

30) 𒆜ωσℓf𒆜

Steps to change pet names in Free Fire

Click on the pet option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users can access the pet section by clicking on the ‘Pet’ option on the main screen.

Step 2: Next, they should select the pet whose name they wish to alter and tap on the edit option beside the existing name.

Enter the name and press the blue button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A change nickname dialog box will appear on the screen. Players can enter the new name and press the blue button underneath it to alter the IGN.

Two hundred diamonds will be deducted, and the name will be changed. As a result, gamers must always exercise caution while making any modification.

Edited by Ravi Iyer