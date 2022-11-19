30 unique Free Fire MAX nicknames to use in OB37 version

Free Fire MAX players use a variety of symbols and typefaces to distinguish their names from the crowd. Some of them even go as far as setting them invisible to generate a sense of anonymity and intrigue among others observing them.

Newcomers can set their IGN upon account creation; however, many current players actively want to modify their existing ones. Garena has set a few restrictions on the moniker, as these can only include up to 12 characters and cannot include restricted words.

When players frequently attempt to change their existing name, IGN is often already used, and they have to look for alternate ones. To make things easier for these users, here is a list of 30 unique nicknames they can utilize in the popular BR title.

30 best nicknames in Free Fire MAX

Here is a list of names that Free Fire MAX players can directly use either while setting up their account or altering the IGN:

1) DeDSh0T

2) ŞØỮLŞ

3) ᴅooᴍ

4) B∆Y

5) dεαd

6) ΞƦƦǾƦ404

7) ᴅᴀʀᴋșìďè

8) ᐯ丨匚ㄒㄖ尺Y

9) ꒒ꏂꇙꇙ

10) •༺DEAD༻•

11) Pαɾα

12) DΞFΞAΓ

13) Vented

14) ꧁ǤǾĐ₣꧂

15) ▀▄JINX▀▄

16) ۝ᎮᎧᏇᏋᏒ

17) ŁƐØ

18) ᏒᏋᏉᏋᏒᏕᏋ

19) ЩICҜΞD

20) мιѕєяу

21) ДЖIS

22) ßﾚεεd

23) ᴊᴀᴄᴋ♡

24) ֆɛȶ

25) 『K』『I』『L』『L』

26) ㄈ尺ØØҚ

27) Zⓔⓡⓞ

28) LØRD

29) ₣₳₸Ħ€℟

30) FĹΛḾĖ

If you receive an error message that the nickname already exists, another gamer has already utilized the name. If you wish to use the same name, you can slightly alter it and proceed.

The choice of nicknames is entirely subjective, and you can create fancy ones yourselves. You have to select the desired text part of the moniker and then utilize tools like a fancy text generator to get an output with a wide assortment of fonts and symbols.

Steps to change nickname in Free Fire MAX

The process of changing the nickname in Free Fire MAX is quite simple and you can complete the same within a few minutes. The instructions provided below will guide you through the entire process:

Step 1: Access the profile section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the banner in the top left corner.

You will have to click on the gear icon to open Player Info dialog box (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the gear icon beside the personal name badge to open the Player Info dialog box. Click on the edit option beside the existing nickname to open the Change Nickname window.

Alternatively, you may click on the option on the personal name badge directly from the profile.

Finally you may enter the new name and click the '390' diamonds button beneath it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Carefully enter the required nickname in the text field and then hit the button with the diamond symbol below.

Changing the nickname is costly in Free Fire MAX and costs 390 diamonds. Thus, you must exercise caution while making any changes.

You may also utilize the Name Change Card instead of the premium in-game currency to make amendments. Players on the Indian server receive one card for free via an ongoing event. Apart from this, you can generally get this card using guild tokens and a few diamonds through the redeem section of the store.

Poll : 0 votes