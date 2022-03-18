4 best loot spots in Free Fire MAX (All maps)

Choosing a good loot spot makes a lot of difference in Free Fire MAX. If a player is able to obtain good loot during the early game, they are bound to get more kills and dominate the match.

While there are many good drop locations spread out across all four maps in the game, only a few are truly amazing. These locations provide excellent loot, and even beginners can land here and be able to gear up without much hassle.

Loot spots in Free Fire MAX that will guarantee good loot

4) Bermuda

Bermuda is the oldest map in Free Fire MAX. It features bright skies and a beautiful tropical setting. While there are many good drop locations on the map, Sentosa is by far the best.

The area offers a lot of loot, a safe starting area, and is perfect for beginners and veterans alike. With plenty of buildings along the entire stretch of the mini island, hiding from would-be attackers will be easy.

3) Kalahari

Kalahari is the perfect representation of an arid battlefield. It's almost home to the famed Refinery location, which is always a hot-drop zone in every match. However, the best place to land will be the Command Post.

Although it's located fairly close to Refinery, the area offers amazing loot, which is well worth the risk. Given the number of buildings in the area, players who land here should be mentally prepared for close-range combat.

2) Alpine

Alpine is the newest map that has been added to Free Fire MAX. It features a snowy region with a lot of elevation and hard-to-reach areas. Nevertheless, getting around the landscape is fairly easy.

When it comes to good drop locations in Alpine, there are many to choose from. However, the best would be Basecamp. The location offers plenty of loot and is relatively safe to land at.

1) Purgatory

Purgatory is one of the most unique maps in Free Fire MAX. The island is split into three distinct parts, connected by bridges and ziplines. This makes traversing between these mini islands a breeze.

When it comes to picking a good landing location on this map, Moathouse is possibly the best. It is isolated from the island and surrounded by a body of water. Players who land first will be able to lock down the area and enjoy a free reign in the location.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu