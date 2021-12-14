5 basic Free Fire tips for surviving till the end in battle royale mode

Garena Free Fire's Battle Royale (BR) mode features 10-minute long matches over a specific island where 50 players fight it out to come out as the last man standing. Although it doesn't seem challenging to survive until the end, most gamers, especially the newbies, end up on the losing side after each match.

Several factors like luck, skills, tricks, weapons, characters, and many more dominate the result of a match for each player. Therefore, one can keep some tips in mind to survive a Free Fire battle royale match till the end and claim the Booyah!

Garena Free Fire's BR mode: The essential tips everyone should keep in mind

1) Form a squad

It is important to join a team (Image via Free Fire)

It is essential to ensure that players are a part of a squad, which will help assign the team roles and divide the collective pressure. A team will see an improvement in their performance compared to individual skills, and consequently, their chances of survival will grow.

2) Use of health equipment

Players should take a cover before using any medkit (Image via Free Fire)

Consuming medical items in Free Fire is important no matter how safe gamers play it. The sole purpose of keeping health in check is survival till the end. Apart from gaining HP, users should also focus on enhancing their EP, which will pay them off in multiple fights in a match.

3) Choose the preferred weaponry

Players should choose the weapons as per their skills and strategy (Image via Free Fire)

Many YouTubers have popularized some weapons, which suit their strategy and skill-set. However, these weapons are not meant for everyone, as players have different skills and talents. Moreover, using the most tested gun combination is better than any famous firearm in Free Fire.

4) Characters are important

Characters are pretty crucial in the game (Image via Garena)

Beginners don't find it hard to compete against their foes because of the low-level competition they are pitted against. As the tier increases, the skill level of enemies also grows. Hence, it is difficult to survive without a decent character ability after a point in Free Fire's BR mode.

5) Avoid the hot drops

A Safer landing spot ensures survival in a match (Image via Free Fire)

Hot drops are player magnets because of the quality of the loot they possess. More players landing at the same spot minimizes the chances of survival simultaneously. Therefore, players, especially the rookies, refrain from making the grave mistake of landing at a hot drop.

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu