5 best active Free Fire characters that are free after OB33 update

Garena Free Fire has many characters, each with passive or active abilities. The former works throughout the battle, while the latter needs to be activated at a suitable time.

Gamers have several options for Free Fire characters with extraordinary active abilities, but they used to be premium and could only be purchased by spending the in-game currency diamonds.

However, after the Free Fire OB33 update, players can get these characters for free using the new link system. There are also a few characters whose abilities have been entirely changed. The following section will guide users to the best such characters after the update:

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Gamers in the region are advised to avoid downloading/playing it.

Best Free Fire characters with active abilities after OB33 update available for free

5) Alok

Alok's aura increases HP and movement (Image via Garena)

Ability: Drop The Beat

With a cooldown time of 45 seconds, Alok's "Drop The Ability" creates a 5-meter aura that increases the agility by 15% and restores the HP of the user at a rate of 5HP/s for 10 seconds. Users should note that similar effects do not stack.

HP and movement are the two working sectors of Alok. While in a combat state, players need faster movement to dodge their enemies and to do so, more HP is required. Therefore, Alok can be an excellent choice for the rushers in Free Fire.

4) Steffie

Steffie can protect users from deadly throwables (Image via Garena)

Ability: Painted Refuge

The active ability creates a 4-meter area that blocks throwables, inside which allies restore 10% armor durability every second when users decide to use Steffie's Painted Refuge. Additionally, the damage taken from enemies will be reduced by 20%.

However, the effect lasts for 15 seconds, and it can be used again every 90 seconds. This is one of the characters whose abilities have been entirely reworked in the update, making it indeed more useful for supporting players.

3) A124

The AI robot A124 is now more capable (Image via Garena)

Ability: Thrill Of Battle

The most awaited ability has been updated with A124's "Thrill Of Battle," replacing its older abilities wholly after the OB33 update. It is likely to be used by most Free Fire players in a few days ahead.

Lasting for 30 seconds, A124's updated ability unleashes an 8-meter electromagnetic wave that disables enemies' skill activation and interrupts their interaction countdown. It can be used every 50 seconds.

2) K

K's lower cooldown time fascinate players (Image via Garena)

Ability: Master Of All

K's "Master of All" ability works in two modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. Allies within the 6-meter range get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate in the former, while in the latter, users recover 3 EP every second up to 250 EP. Additionally, it also increases the maximum EP by 50.

The modes can be switched every 3 seconds. Continuous EP recovery is a key highlight for the character that fascinates gamers.

1) Wukong

Wukong is still one of the most wanted characters (Image via Garena)

Ability: Camouflage

With a long cooldown time of 200 seconds, Wukong's "Camouflage" transforms the user into a bush with a reduced movement speed by 20% that lasts for 15 seconds. Meanwhile, if the user attacks enemies, the effect will end.

The CD resets as soon as users take down an enemy. This could be the sole reason why, sometimes, Wukong as an enemy becomes unconquerable in combat. While in the bush state, enemies' default aim doesn't work, which ultimately helps the user in clutch situations.

Note: The Free Fire character abilities described are at their maximum level. The list solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha