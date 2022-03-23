7 best Free Fire characters that will become free after OB33 update

There are a plethora of features that Garena is introducing in Free Fire via the OB33 update. Among these upcoming optimizations and additions is the new Link feature, which will allow players to grab their favorite character for free by grinding.

They will be able to obtain a specific character via the new feature to register progress with the same. Upon completing 13,500 points in Link progress, users can claim the linked character forever without the character outfit.

Gamers will also be able to save the Link progress of different characters and unlock almost every character without hassle. Therefore, they can aim for the overpowered Free Fire characters like DJ Alok, K, Skyler, Xayne, etc.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinions. The skills listed are at their base level.

Garena Free Fire: The best characters to acquire for free after the OB33 update

1) Kenta - New character

Ability: Swordsman's Wrath (Active)

Swordsman's Wrath (Active) Cooldown: Not revealed yet

Kenta is the upcoming character that players will be able to spot in the game after the OB33 update. He is also known as Ironblood Bladesmith and can deploy a shield on the front side to reduce frontal damage. The ability will reset once users start shooting again.

2) Jota

Ability - Sustained Raids (passive)

Jota is a strong character for gamers who love to rush during matches. His passive skill allows them to claim HP by hitting enemies with guns. Additionally, Jota's skill will add a specific amount of points to the HP bar after players down a foe.

3) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (active)

Healing Heartbeat (active) Cooldown: 80 seconds

Healing Heartbeat is based on the defensive strategy that allows users to regain their health. Dimitri helps create a temporary healing zone that both allies and gamers can access for ten seconds. It also improves the health of both parties at a rate of three HP per second.

4) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat (active)

Drop the Beat (active) Cooldown: 45 seconds

Some characters in Free Fire have received lots of love from fans, and DJ Alok is among them. His fame has been unparalleled due to his impressive skills on the battlefield.

After activating Drop the Beat, players can enhance their agility by 10% while also receiving an HP regeneration at a rate of five HP every second for a five-second duration.

5) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm (active)

Riptide Rhythm (active) Cooldown: 60 seconds

Unlike Alok, many characters in Free Fire are quite underrated despite having a decent ability. Skyler is one such character not that talked about, but he is one of the most balanced alternatives users get.

Skyler is quite potent due to his all-around capabilities, as he can destroy gloo walls (five) with his sonic wave. Riptide Rhythm also helps regenerate health points (starting at four) every time gasers deploy a gloo wall.

6) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter (active)

Xtreme Encounter (active) Cooldown: 150.seconds

150.seconds Cost: 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Like Skyler, Xayne is another underrated female Free Fire character, especially for the players with attacking strategy. She can provide a temporary HP boost with her active ability.

Through Xtreme Encounter, they can get 80 HP (temporary) for 15 seconds. Moreover, Xayne's skill allows users to deal more damage to gloo walls and shields, an 80% increase.

7) K

Ability: Master of All (active)

Master of All (active) Cooldown: Not available

Not available Mode Switch Cooldown: Three seconds

K's Master of All has two modes:

Psychology mode: Gamers receive a continuous EP increase, which is vital for rushing. It will allow them to get a boost in the EP bar every 2.2 seconds. The increase is three EP during that specific interval.

Gamers receive a continuous EP increase, which is vital for rushing. It will allow them to get a boost in the EP bar every 2.2 seconds. The increase is three EP during that specific interval. Jiu-jitsu mode: Besides getting benefits related to EP and health, players can help their teammates using Jiu-jitsu mode. This mode enhances the conversion rate of EP into health for allies by 500%. The only condition for teammates to avail themselves of the benefit is staying closer to K (within six meters).

K is arguably the most potent character in Free Fire and is suitable for defending, attacking, and providing tactical support to the teammates. His skill also leads to an expansion of the EP bar's capacity by 50 points.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and Indian users should use the MAX variant to access their player IDs.

