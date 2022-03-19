5 best character bundles to get in Garena Free Fire MAX in OB32 version

Costume bundles enhance the appearance of characters in Free Fire MAX, and it is very apparent why they are in high demand among players in the game. Furthermore, new ones are launched by Garena regularly with events, collaborations, and other means.

Usually, players spend diamonds to obtain common outfits from the in-game store. Since they only have a limited quantity of in-game currency, they are looking for the best choices. The following section looks at the same.

Note: The list only looks at the currently available bundles within Free Fire MAX.

Top character bundles available in Free Fire MAX

5) Frenzy Junior Bundle

Frenzy Junior is an attractive costume set present in the in-game store. It is the female counterpart of the Fury Senior bundle. Interested gamers can acquire the same for a price tag of 899 diamonds, and they can additionally apply a discount coupon (if present with them) to get it for a lower price.

Frenzy Junior includes these things in Free Fire MAX:

Frenzy Junior (Top)

Frenzy Junior (Bottom)

Frenzy Junior (Shoes)

Frenzy Junior (Head)

4) Aurous Ascension Bundle

Many users might have seen the good-looking Aurous Ascension costume within Free Fire MAX. This particular costume was initially given out for free during the Easter celebrations as part of the "Treasure Hunt" in 2020. Gamers had to redeem it after accumulating a particular number of eggs.

The following are the components of Aurous Ascension:

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

3) Street Boy Bundle

Street Boy is a legendary outfit that individuals can obtain from the in-game shop for male characters. When equipped, it can provide a distinct look, and the bandana is one of the reasons why players want to obtain it. However, there’s a price tag of 1499 diamonds on the same.

Listed below are the items offered in this outfit:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

2) Ruby Empress

The Ruby Empress costume is now accessible to users through the recently launched ‘Samurai x Geisha.’ It is an iconic outfit that the developers had initially added a long time ago (November 2019). Gamers will need to accumulate some Blueprint tokens alongside Evolution Stones to obtain the female bundle.

Here are the items present in this outfit:

Ruby Empress (Mask)

Ruby Empress (Top)

Ruby Empress (Bottom)

Ruby Empress (Shoes)

1) Ruby Samurai

Ruby Samurai is the male version of Ruby Empress and is another costume available through the incubator mentioned above. The event commenced yesterday, and gamers only have time until 24 March. They will need 2 Blue Prints: Noble Samurai + 5 Evolution Stones.

The contents of this bundle are as follows:

Ruby Samurai (Head)

Ruby Samurai (Mask)

Ruby Samurai (Top)

Ruby Samurai (Bottom)

Ruby Samurai (Shoes)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar