Best Free Fire character combinations to use for rush gameplay in March 2022

Character combinations have emerged as one of the most critical aspects of Free Fire. Individuals can unquestionably have the upper hand over their opponents if they have the proper selection of characters equipped.

Rush gameplay is among the most seen playing styles in Free Fire. Subsequently, to improve their overall performance, all such gamers look for character combinations that can assist them in going aggressive on the battlefield and taking down their opponents.

Note: Choice of the character combination in Free Fire is subjective and the ones mentioned below are based on the writer's opinion.

Three most potent Free Fire character combinations for rush gameplay

3) Xayne + Jai + Luqueta + Shirou

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne damages and heals

Xayne temporarily increases the players' health by 80 points (decaying over time). She also increases the damage to gloo walls and shields by 80%. The ability runs for 15 seconds, and there is a 150-second cooldown upon each usage.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai helps with gun reloeads

When users knock down an enemy utilizing Jai in Free Fire, the gun's magazine will be reloaded automatically by 30% of its max capacity. However, this skill only works with firearms from the AR, Pistol, SMG, and Shotgun classes.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta assists in giving HP

Luqueta's Hat Trick raises the max health by 10 points per kill, up to a maximum of 50.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou helps tag opponents

If an adversary hits gamers within 80 meters, Damage Delivered places a mark/tag on them for six seconds. The initial shot on the targeted opponent has 50% higher armor penetration, and the particular skill has a 25-second cooldown.

2) Alok + D-bee + Otho + Leon

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok gives health and speed

Using Alok's ability restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds and increases movement speed by 10%. The skill has a 45-second cooldown, and its effects do not stack.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee helps with movement and accuracy

D-bee's Bullet Beats in Free Fire increases movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 20% when firing while on the move.

Otho: Memory Mist

Otho helps find enemies

Otho's Memory Mist reveals all enemy locations within a 25-meter radius after users eliminate an adversary. The locations will also be shared with teammates.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon gives health

After surviving combat, players gain five health points. This increases to 30 health at the character's peak level.

1) K + Miguel + Jota + Alvaro

K: Master of All

K 's skill has two modes

Master of All increases the maximum EP by 50 and has two modes that players can employ: Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. In the former, the EP conversion rate gets boosted by 500%, while the latter recovers three EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel rewards kills with health

Each frag users make while using Miguel restores 30 EP. Additionally, they can quickly turn it into HP with K's ability.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota rewards hits/kills with HP

Gamers can have their health restored if they hit an opponent with a firearm when Jota is equipped. In addition, knocking an opponent down restores 10% of their health.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Alvaro makes explosives more potent

Thanks to Alvaro's skill, explosive weapon damage increases by 10%, and their damage range is also boosted by 7%.

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country shouldn't play the battle royale title on their devices.

