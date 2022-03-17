K vs Alok vs Jota: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for rank push?

K, Alok, and Jota are three of the best characters in Free Fire MAX for rank pushes. Their abilities are some of the strongest in-game and can be synergized with many other abilities.

However, given how challenging ranked matches can be, which one should players use? Read on to find out.

Breaking down K, Alok, and Jota in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

K

K's ability, Master Of All, allows the character to control EP during the match. It features two modes: Psychology and Jiu-Jitsu. In the Psychology mode, players regenerate 3 EP per second, while in Jiu-Jitsu mode, they can convert EP to HP at 500% speed.

This allows the player to use the character aggressively in the match. Furthermore, with a near unlimited EP pool, the need for medkits and inhalers is reduced. With a bit of careful planning, players will be able to play the entire match without any healing items.

Alok

DJ Alok is one of the oldest and most popular characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Drop The Beat, allows users to support themselves or their squad in combat.

When activated, a healing aura is created, within which allies recover 5 HP per second and move 15% faster for 10 seconds. These tactical buffs enhance combat capabilities and mobility, giving the entire squad an edge in gunfights.

Jota

Jota is one of the most unique aggressive characters in Free Fire MAX. His entire playstyle is based on the fact that his ability, Sustained Raids, can heal the user during combat.

Whenever an opponent is downed, a small percentage of HP is recovered. If the opponent has been killed, 20% HP gets replenished. By chaining attacks and attacking in quick succession, a skilled player will be able to heal themselves in combat and secure a kill.

Verdict

All three of these Free Fire MAX characters have healing abilities in some way or the other. This allows them to be self-sustained in combat. Such being the case, deciding upon a winner is next to impossible.

However, when considering the additional perks of each ability, DJ Alok rises above the rest. His skill not only provides healing but mobility as well. Furthermore, his ability also benefits the entire team. While it can be said that K's ability can also heal the entire team, it only works if they all have EP.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum level.

