5 best character combinations for Thiva in Free Fire

Thiva is among the latest additions to the list of characters in Free Fire. The character is based on the well-known DJ, Like Mike, and will be made available to gamers for free on 28 August 2021. Players can claim Thiva at no cost, simply by logging into the game.

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva's passive ability is called Vital Vibes, and at the highest level, the players' rescue (help-up) speed rises by 20%. Furthermore, following a successful rescue, the respective user will receive 40 HP in 5 seconds.

Here are the best character combinations for Thiva in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's own opinion. Also, all of the abilities stated are at the character's maximum level. Players may mix and match to fit their preferences and gameplay.

5 most potent Free Fire character combinations with Thiva

5) Wukong + Thiva + Kla + Antonio

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Camouflage transforms the user into a bush for 15 seconds; however, it stops when they shoot at their opponents. There's a 200-second cooldown on this skill, which resets when the player kills an adversary.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla's Muay Thai boosts fist damage by 400 percent, which is quite a considerable increase. This would benefit users immensely and help them in close-range fights.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

If users have Antonio's Gangster Spirit ability equipped, they gain an additional 35 health points at the start of each round. This implies that they begin with 235 HP.

4) K + Thiva + Miguel + Joseph

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Joseph: Nutty Movement

K's ability is divided into two modes, namely Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. In the former, allies who are within 6 meters receive a 500 percent increase in EP conversion. Whereas, in Psychology mode, users gain 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP. The process of switching modes takes 3 seconds.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel's ability Crazy Slayer yields 80 EP for each kill. This syncs well with K, and playe can rapidly convert EP to HP in Jiu-Jitsu mode to HP mode.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

When opponents inflict damage on users, there is a boost in the movement and sprinting speeds by 20% due to Joseph's ability.

3) Dimitri + Thiva + Kelly + Hayato

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Kelly: Dash

Hayato: Bushido

Dimitri's skill creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, inside which players and teammates replenish 3 HP for 15 seconds. Moreover, upon being knocked out, they can self-recover/revive. It should be noted that there's a 60-second cooldown on this skill.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly's special ability, Dash, increases the sprinting speed of the players by 6 percent.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Bushido is the name of Hayato's skill, and it increases armor penetration by 10% with every 10% decrease in the maximum health of players.

In addition, both Hayato and Kelly have awakened versions, and if users have them, they may also profit from their skills.

2) Chrono + Thiva + Jota + D-bee

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Chrono's ability creates a force field that prevents 600 damage from enemies and boosts the users' movement speed by a total of 15%. The character's ability lasts for 8 seconds, and after that, there's a 170-second cooldown.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

In Sustained Raids, when a user hits an opponent, their health is restored. Also, knocking them out restores 20% HP.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee's skill increases movement speed by 15% while also increasing accuracy by 35%. Both of these are valid when users fire as they move.

1) Alok + Thiva + Luqueta + Moco

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat ability creates an aura of 5 meters. It recovers 5 HP for 10 seconds and also boosts the movement speed by 15%.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta's skill raises the player's HP by 25 after each frag, up to a total of 50. Thus, upon getting two kills, the user will have a maximum health of 250.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

With Moco's skill, opponents get tagged for 5 seconds after the users have shot them. Teammates will also be provided with the location of the tagged enemy.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Sabine Algur