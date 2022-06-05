5 best characters like Hayato in Free Fire OB34 update

Garena Free Fire is much more successful than many of its contemporary tactical shooters for Android and iOS. Various reasons contribute to the success of Garena's flagship BR title, and one of them is the variety of in-game content despite its lower resource requirements.

Character abilities are among the primary aspects of Garena Free Fire's in-game content, making the shooter more strategy-based. The unique skills of hero-like characters make the experience of Garena Free and its MAX variant akin to that of popular role-playing Android games.

Garena Free Fire: The best alternatives like Hayato after the OB34 update

Characters are more crucial now than ever because of the availability of around 44 unique abilities in the game. Most players spend diamonds on overpowered active skill characters to generate better results from the matches.

However, some characters, despite having a passive ability, are highly famous among the fans. One such popular choice is Hayato, who provides two skills - Bushido and Art of Blades - to the players due to his Awakened state.

Bushido offers an increase in armor penetration of the character, while Art of Blades provides a reduction in frontal damage by 1%. Moreover, both effects are activated each time when users encounter a 10% decrease in max HP (capacity).

Here are the upgradable attributes for both abilities of Hayato:

Bushido:

Level 1: Armor Penetration -- 7.5%

Armor Penetration -- 7.5% Level 2: Armor Penetration -- 8%

Armor Penetration -- 8% Level 3: Armor Penetration -- 8.5%

Armor Penetration -- 8.5% Level 4: Armor Penetration -- 9%

Armor Penetration -- 9% Level 5: Armor Penetration -- 9.5%

Armor Penetration -- 9.5% Level 6: Armor Penetration -- 10%

Art of Blades (Awaken):

Level 1: Frontal damage Reduction -- 1%

Frontal damage Reduction -- 1% Level 2: Frontal damage Reduction -- 1.5%

Frontal damage Reduction -- 1.5% Level 3: Frontal damage Reduction -- 2%

Frontal damage Reduction -- 2% Level 4: Frontal damage Reduction -- 2.5%

Frontal damage Reduction -- 2.5% Level 5: Frontal damage Reduction -- 3%

Frontal damage Reduction -- 3% Level 6: Frontal damage Reduction -- 3.5%

Garena Free Fire has various passive ability characters like Hayato, who either have similar capabilities or provide Awaken skills. For the assistance of readers, the top five characters like Hayato after the OB34 update are given as follows.

1) Luqueta

Ability - Hat Trick

Max level attributes (upgradable): Max HP - 25 points

Garena Free Fire has plenty of characters that offer abilities related to HP, and one of them is Luqueta. Players can use his "Hat Trick" ability to get an upgrade in their max HP capacity (50 HP at most), which provides an extra cushion, especially for aggressive playstyle.

One can activate that ability by scoring kills and receiving 10 points every time at the first level. However, at the sixth level, Luqueta offers 25 points per kill.

2) Jota

Ability - Sustained Raids

Max level attributes (upgradable): HP recovery - 20%

Jota is an exceptional character due to his healing capabilities which are easy to activate. Users need to hit the enemies with guns to get some points added to their HP bar, while a complete knockdown of opponents recovers 10% of max healing points at the lowest level.

3) Andrew

Ability - Armor Specialist and Wolf Pack

Max level attributes (upgradable):

Decrease in vest durability loss: 12%

Armor damage reduction boost (Awaken): 11%

Andrew's primary skill, "Armor Specialist," doesn't require activation as it provides a decrease in vest durability loss by default. Furthermore, if users can complete Andrew's "Awaken" missions, they can unlock his Elite variant, aka Andrew "the Fierce."

Wolf Pack, Andrew's Awaken ability, offers an additional boost in the vest durability loss, further increasing by 15% if every teammate uses the same Garena Free Fire character.

4) Kelly

Ability: Dash and Deadly Velocity (Awaken)

Max level attributes (upgradable):

Increase in sprinting speed: 6%

Damage of first shot on target (Awaken): 106%

Kelly is another Free Fire character with an Elite variant in the game. Her default skill increases sprinting speed by 1% at the initial level, and users can further enhance it by 1% at each level.

However, her Awaken ability "Deadly Velocity" boosts the damage of the first shot after Kelly sprints for four seconds. The increase in damage is 1% at the first skill level of Elite Kelly, aka Kelly "the Swift."

5) Moco

Ability: Hacker's Eye and Enigma's Eye (Awaken)

Max level attributes (upgradable):

Duration of markings: Five seconds

Increase in duration (Awaken): 6.5 seconds

The final Free Fire character featured on this list is Moco, boasting an Elite version in the game known as Moco "Enigma." One can spot her in the character combination of various players due to her enemy-marking capabilities.

Moco tags the enemies she shot using her ability "Hacker's Eye." However, using her Elite skill "Enigma's Eye," players can enhance the duration of markings when opponents move after being shot.

All these characters are available in the store for diamonds, but users can unlock them by employing the new LINK feature in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

