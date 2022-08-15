5 best drop locations on Bermuda map after Free Fire OB35 update

Garena Free Fire provides multiple options in terms of maps for the Battle Royale mode. Among the five choices, Bermuda is arguably the most used one, which is also a map adored by many players. It has been available in Free Fire since the title was released in 2017.

Bermuda offers different terrains as well as many buildings and broken walls, making it exciting. One can find loot that suits their playstyle, camp inside the buildings, travel in vehicles, access airdrops, find a strategic higher ground, and perform various other actions on Bermuda.

Note: Indian users should understand that Free Fire is legally unavailable in the country, so they should avoid playing the game through illegitimate methods. They can install the MAX variant instead to access their game accounts.

The best Garena Free Fire landing spots in the game after the OB35 update

Each update brings some changes to Garena Free Fire/FF MAX in terms of the in-game content, and all the maps are sometimes a part of the alterations. Below are the best drop locations on the Bermuda map after the Free Fire OB35 update.

1) Mars Electric

Mars Electric in Bermuda (Image via Garena)

Players often prefer the southernmost location in Bermuda as it is comparatively safer than many other hot drops. Mars Electric is also underrated when it comes to loot. This is because players usually find above-average guns scattered around multiple warehouses.

If players are looking to push rank, they should know that Mars Electric's proximity to Factory, Pochinok, and Sentosa makes it slightly risky as a landing spot in Ranked mode. Still, vehicle availability makes it easier to escape after the early stages of a match.

2) Hangar

Hangar in Bermuda (Image via Garena)

Another safe drop location in Bermuda, Hangar is an excellent choice to land in BR mode. Despite the relatively less loot, players can find high-quality weapons if they put some effort into looking for them. Moreover, Hangar also invites several bots to the lower towers, which means one can get easy kills for a better K/D.

The open space is a bit of a worry for players who want to avoid close-quarter combat. However, they can use warehouses, containers, or towers to take cover.

Hangar is sometimes unsuitable for the later stages of a match when the safe zone starts shrinking.

3) Clock Tower

Clock Tower in Bermuda (Image via Garena)

Clock Tower is a paradise for campers due to the availability of plenty of structures and buildings. Besides offering the opportunity to camp as well as ample cover, it is also a popular drop location for the quality of loot it offers.

Furthermore, the placement of Clock Tower on the Bermuda map makes it closer to the flight's route almost every time; the central location in Bermuda is helpful for gamers when the safe zone shrinks.

4) Factory

Factory in Bermuda (Image via Garena)

The Factory is the best location in Free Fire's Bermuda if players love to play aggressively and prefer hot-drop locations.

Factory is among the riskiest places to land in Free Fire's Battle Royale mode. However, the risk pays off because of the top-notch loot players can get at the Factory. Moreover, one can use the containers to get a cover advantage in close-range fights. Vehicles can be found in this location as well.

Bermuda's one of the riskiest drop locations is also famous among Free Fire/FF MAX fans for the Factory Challenge, which is often played as a custom-room match without any guns.

5) Mill

Mill in Bermuda (Image via Garena)

The final addition to this list of the best Bermuda locations is Mill, which offers decent loot. It is another popular drop location primarily due to its frequently featuring in the Clash Squad matches.

Many CS mode lovers choose Mill to explore the weapons in Battle Royale mode. The guns are scattered all over the place.

Disclaimer: Players need to note that high-tier loot zones change with every BR match, and they shouldn't rely entirely on this list if they seek top-notch weapons. This article reflects the author's opinion.

