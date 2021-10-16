5 best drop locations in Free Fire MAX to rank up faster in squad mode

Ranking up in Free Fire MAX depends upon a lot of factors such as the perfect execution of the gameplay, having a well defined strategy, as well as the game modes and the perfect drop location.

Gamers love to join Free Fire MAX in squads to engage in Battle Royale and emerge as the last team standing. Entering in squads not only enhances their overall performance, but also provides a better shot at ranking up faster.

This article will reveal the top 5 drop locations to rank up faster in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX: Best locations for squads revealed

1) Pochinok

Located at the center of the Bermuda map, Pochinok is one of the greatest POIs to drop in with squads in Free Fire MAX. This location has several structures spread across the area and gamers get quite a decent loot for every member of the squad.

Since Pochinok is situated almost at the center of the map, it is accessible from other popular locations such as Factory and Mars Electric. Gamers can also encounter other squads and eliminate them to rake up points to rank up.

2) Refinery

One of the major hotdrops on the Kalahari map, the Refinery provides gamers with everything from a great variety of loot to frequent face-offs with enemies. The location is quite popular for being one of the most intense areas on the map and is favored by gamers who love the thrill of engaging in battles right away after landing.

Therefore, gamers who successfully survive after dropping into this location have no difficulty in ranking up fast in Free Fire MAX.

3) Brasillia

This location in the Purgatory map of Free Fire MAX is favorable in ranking up faster in the game. Located at the exact center of the map gives gamers the ease of access to other locations nearby.

The POI has several buildings spread evenly across the region which is pivotal in getting a good amount of loot for gamers. The squad can even break up and place themselves in four corners of the location to confront enemies and eliminate them to rake up significant points in the game.

4) Shipyard

The northernmost location on the Bermuda map, the Shipyard, is a great place to drop when gamers are teamed up in squads. This location covers a wide area and gamers get the opportunity to pick up a good amount of loot.

The number of enemies dropping at this location varies from game to game. Since it is located at the edge of the island, gamers might need to rotate to be in the safe zone. This results in frequent face-offs with enemies and gamers getting the opportunity to eliminate them to get points for ranking up faster in Free Fire MAX.

5) Command Post

This location is characterized by the presence of several buildings which makes it a perfect place for close combats. It is quite interesting as this location offers quite an abundance of loot for squad members.

Command Post overlooks a great stretch of land that is barren and without cover, making it one of the most favorable places to snipe. However, gamers should be wary of shotgun hits coming from enemies who frequently visit this location in Free Fire MAX.

Note:- This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author

