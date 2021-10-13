Top 5 tips to increase headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX

Eliminating enemies in Free Fire MAX through headshots is quite tricky. It takes significant precision, skill, and accuracy to execute a perfect headshot and kill enemies instantly.

One advantage of headshots is that it deals more damage than body shots. Gamers can even eliminate enemies with one shot. This not only increases the chances of winning a game but also prevents loss of health.

Since it is not easy to land a headshot, users look for tricks to increase their headshot percentages in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX: Increase headshot percentage by keeping these aspects in mind

1) Get a sniper

Snipers in Free Fire MAX are the best weapons to deal headshots to opponents. This class is dedicatedly built for long-range combat.

Players who wish to increase their headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX must get their hands on a Sniper for better results.

2) Get a scope

Snipers will be of little or no use unless gamers attach a proper scope to them. The scope is mandatory to zoom into enemies and get a better shot at their heads, thereby increasing the chances of headshot eliminations in Free Fire MAX.

Players who fail to find a Sniper can use Assault Rifles. However, they must note that the scope is mandatory for both weapons.

3) Taking time for the shot

Patience is the vital virtue when it comes to landing a headshot at enemies in Free Fire MAX.

The region around the enemy's head is tiny compared to the rest of the body. Therefore, users face the probability of completely missing the headshot. They should always focus and take their time to aim perfectly before pulling the trigger.

4) Switch off auto fire

The auto-fire feature is important in Free Fire MAX as gamers get the advantage of spraying bullets towards opponents. While this is efficient in inflicting body damage and eliminating enemies, it doesn't help in headshots.

Players should always enter a game after turning the auto fire option off. They should solely rely on their instincts and skills for more headshots in the game.

5) Try to get an altitude advantage

Free Fire MAX offers various locations and POIs, and the terrain varies from place to place. Users who wish to have more headshots should try to get an altitude advantage.

Also Read

Having a height advantage makes it easy to hit enemies, and the angle allows players to get an easy shot at the head.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer