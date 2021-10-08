Top 5 landing spots in Free Fire Max for more loot

In Free Fire MAX's Battle Royale mode, finding sufficient loot is one of the most crucial factors for getting the BOOYAH. However, items are distributed at random across the map, and there is no assurance as to how much loot users will be able to find in a particular match.

Nevertheless, selecting the right landing spot can definitely enhance players' chances of obtaining increased loot. As a result, individuals search the best locations to drop into to find more equipment, guns, and other items.

Note: This article is written according to the writer's preferences. In Free Fire MAX, the choice of a landing spot is entirely up to the player, and favoring one over the other is entirely dependent on the player's playing style.

5 best landing spots in Free Fire MAX

5) Bayfront

Players can drop to Bayfront in Free Fire MAX (Image via Free Fire)

Bayfront is an excellent location that players can dive into when playing the Kalahari map in Free Fire MAX. It is spread out over a large area and offers an ample amount of loot.

There are several buildings where users can acquire various items, including weapons, vests, helmets, and other utilities.

4) Bimasakti Strip

Bimasaki Strip is another popular location (Image via Free Fire)

Bimasakti Strip is a hotspot on the Bermuda map that sees a lot of action in the early stages of a match. Hence, players are advised to use caution if they choose to land here.

It does, however, have a decent amount of loot dispersed over the area that can be utilized efficiently.

3) Brasilia

Brasilia is considered one of the best spots in Purgatory that players can try out. It is present in the heart of the map, and numerous ziplines run across it. These can be used to rotate upon finding the loot.

The houses in the area provide individuals with a large amount of high-tier loot.

2) Peak

Gamers can drop to Peak on the Bermuda map (Image via Free Fire)

Peak is among the most popular spots on the Bermuda map. It is located in the central region and encompasses a broad area. Players will be able to find a plethora of buildings where they will be able to obtain useful items.

It draws a significant number of players, so users should strive to stay in cover as much as possible.

1) Refinery

The Refinery is one of the most popular landing spots in Free Fire MAX. It is a hotdrop since it is in the center of Kalahari.

Players will be able to locate a plethora of resources here. They will have to remain watchful for potential opponents and be prepared to engage in fights.

