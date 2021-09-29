5 best landing locations in Free Fire to rank up faster after OB30 update

Following the OB30 update, a lot of things have changed in-game. A few characters have been nerfed, Free Fire Max went live, and of course a few rebalances were introduced to all aspects of the game.

While some things may have changed, others have remained the same. Ranking up in-game is still a difficult task. However, players can make it easier by landing in certain areas, and giving themselves a headstart in the match.

Top 5 landing locations in Free Fire to rank up faster following the OB30 update

5) Clock Tower (Bermuda)

Updates will come and go, but Clock Tower will always remain a hot drop zone for Free Fire. Players who want to experience an exciting match should drop here, and try to lockdown the area.

Although the area is highly volatile, players who can successfully lock it down will be able to earn a lot of points through elimination. Given that players rotate through the area nonstop, there will be no shortage of points that can be earned by skillful players.

4) Peak (Bermuda)

Although Peak is considered a hot drop location, the area is seeing less activity as time goes by. Following the Free Fire OB30 update, the location is seeing less combat.

While it may just be a coincidence, the location is one of the best places for players to land to rank up in-game. The area offers ample loot, and players can easily rotate after the area has been cleared of opponents or to avoid a gun fight.

3) Command Post (Kalahari)

Command Post in Free Fire is still a fan-favorite location for players to drop. It offers good loot and good protection from snipers due to the high number of structures present in the area,

Both passive and aggressive players can land here to rank up as the location suits and support multiple players. The only thing to worry about at this location are opponents that have mastered the shotgun and are actively searching for players to take down.

2) Moathouse (Purgatory)

Moathouse is still a quiet location to drop at for passive players looking to get an easy start to the match. It offers decent loot, and is an excellent safe location for an entire squad to drop at.

Although rotating to the mainland may become an issue, other than that, the location is ideal for beginners and seasoned passive players to land at to rank up in Free Fire.

1) Brasilia (Purgatory)

Brasilia is a very strange location to drop at. In some matches it becomes a hotdrop zone, while in others, there are hardly any players present there at all. Nonetheless, this location is ideal for both passive and aggressive players.

Those who enjoy a passive gameplay style can spend a lot of time here as it's located in the center of the map. Meanwhile, aggressive players can land here, loot up and move out in search for opponents to eliminate. Either way, it's a great location to land at to rank up in Free Fire

