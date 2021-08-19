5 best drop locations for passive players to rank up faster in Free Fire

Not every player in Free Fire wants to play aggressively or adopt an active playstyle. Some just want to enjoy the match and stay alive for as long as possible to rank up.

Although a healthy mix of aggressive and defensive play styles is recommended, players can still get kills by playing passively and/or camping in prime rotation areas.

This article will discuss a few Free Fire locations where passive players can land, secure good loot, and play the match in a defensive style. While getting a Booyah is not a guarantee, players should easily be able to survive till the end zones.

Top 5 locations that passive players can land on to rank up faster in Free Fire

5) Ski Lodge (Purgatory)

Ski Lodge is located on the eastern side of the Purgatory map in Free Fire. The location is rather offbeat, and aggressive players will seldom land here. This makes it the perfect spot for passive players to use.

Once landed and geared up, players can choose to rotate towards Fields and set up a kill zone. Alternatively, they can push southward towards Forge and Campsite.

4) Campsite (Purgatory)

Much like Ski Lodge, Campsite is another great place for passive players to land. In fact, it is one of the best places on the map, as it is close to the center. Since it is an unimportant location, not too many players land here.

Due to its position, opponents from Fields, Ski Lodge, Forge, Brasilia, Lumber Mill, Fire Brigade, and even Central are bound to rotate through the area. This makes it the perfect spot for passive players to camp out and secure kills.

3) Sentosa (Bermuda)

The main benefit of landing at Sentosa is that the location is isolated from the mainland and far away from hot-drop zones such as Clock Tower, Bimasakti Strip, Shipyard, etc. Aggressive players will rarely land here, as finding players to eliminate will be challenging.

Although it is a great place to land, it's not a great place to stay, owing to the fact that it's located at the edge of the map. Nonetheless, passive players can land here to secure some early-game loot and then slowly push inward.

2) Plantation (Bermuda)

This location is a bit risky, but it can be very rewarding for passive players who can camp well. Players who land here can expect opponents from Shipyard, Bullseye, and even Graveyard to rotate through the area, making it the perfect killing zone.

Additionally, if players feel they are unable to hold the location, they can quickly leave the area by either going across the water channel to Riverside, which is another passive location.

1) Shrines (Kalahari)

When playing on the Kalahari map in Free Fire, the best location for passive players to land at is Shrines. The area is not popular due to its basic loot. However, owing to its position, players can use it to their advantage

Since it is located between Old Hampton and Council Hall, opponents from both these locations will rotate through Shrines. This makes it the perfect spot for players to camp out and secure easy kills.

Also Read: Daywin's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and YouTube subscribers revealed

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh