5 best female Free Fire characters for aggressive gameplay in August 2021

Aggression is a part of strategies in Free Fire. Most of the time, controlled aggression pays off in the game. However, players need to have enough support from their allies, a decent weapon, and a suitable character.

The support from the team depends upon the communication within them while equipping a decent weapon is dependent on luck. It is the choice of character in Free Fire that users should make wisely.

In Free Fire, there are only specific characters that suit the aggressive playstyle strategy. Hence, this article will list the top five female Free Fire characters that are best for aggressive gameplay.

Which are the best female characters for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire

5) Laura

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Laura is a passive ability character and yet pretty effective. Her ability Sharp Shooter enhances the weapon accuracy by 10% while the scope is open.

Level-ups can further maximize the increase in accuracy to 30%. The substantial increase in accuracy helps gamers on the battleground.

However, players need to remember that this character is helpful only during sniping or ADSing.

4) Steffie

Steffie (Image via Free Fire)

The name of Steffie's ability is Painted Refuge, and gamers can activate it to create graffiti that helps in reducing explosive and bullet damage. The explosive and bullet damage reduction is 15% and 5%, respectively, at the base level. Hence, gamers get an edge against the enemies while rushing or defending. The ability has a duration of five seconds, while a CD of 45 seconds.

3) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne's active ability, Xtreme Encounter, can grant players a temporary 80 HP, which is degradable over time. Hence, the character is pretty effective while rushing.

Additionally, at level one, Xayne's ability enhances the damage gamers deal with the gloo walls and shields by 40%. Xtreme Encounter has a duration of 10 seconds and a CD of 150 seconds at the First level.

2) Dasha

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha's passive ability, Partying On, helps reduce the damage acquired from falls by 30%. She is also beneficial in decreasing the recovery time by 60%. In addition to both effects, Partying On reduces the recoil buildup rate and max recoil by 6% each.

Users can improve all four effects of Partying On to make Dasha one of Free Fire's most formidable female characters. Due to these four effects, Dasha can easily be placed among the most balanced Free Fire characters.

1) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

A124 is another active ability character on this list. Her ability's name is Thrill of Battle, which players can use for EP to HP conversion. After activation, Thrill of Battle can steadily convert as much as 20 EP into HP. A124's ability has a CD of 10 seconds, which is among the lowest in Free Fire.

The ability that lasts for four seconds can be made more beneficial through level upgrades. A124 is a decent choice for aggressive gameplay because of her EP to HP conversion rate.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

