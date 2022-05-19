5 best features expected to be released in new Free Fire OB34 update

Introducing new features and adjustments, Free Fire developers make sure that players enjoy quality in-game content. They release major updates (also called OB updates) to the battle royale title nearly every two months. This is undoubtedly a key factor that attracts gamers.

The Free Fire OB34 update is currently the hype as very few days are left for its official release. Mobile gamers are eagerly waiting to experience new advancements and changes to their favorite shooter.

Disclaimer: Due to the government's ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They may play the MAX variant instead.

Listing five major features expected to be unveiled in Free Fire OB34 update

1) New character

Unlike some past updates, the OB34 itereation will be pitching off an extremely powerful character. This mystery character will be a male character with an active ability called Senses Shockwave.

At the maximum level, Senses Shockwave will release a drone towards the nearest enemy within a 100-meter frontal range. It will also create a 5-meter diameter pulse explosion which reduces the movement speed by 50% and firing speed by 35%. The ability will also allow players to cause 25 damage.

With a cooldown time of 90 seconds, the skill will be active for only five seconds. If introduced with these powers, this character is likely to fascinare many players.

2) New option to recover guest account

This option will help users recover their guest accounts (Image via BrOkEnJoYsTiCk/YouTube)

Users can create guest accounts in Free Fire if they do not want to link the game to any of their social media handles or methods available, such as Facebook or Google accounts.

The guest account is device dependent. Currently, players cannot access their guest accounts if they wisht to play the battle royale shooter from other devices. After the OB34 update, there should be an option in the settings that will recover that guest account even if the primary device is not accessible.

3) Ranked Bomb Squad with new maps

Bomb Squad is an exciting mode in which two teams, each with five players, will face off against each other to conquer the short battle. This mode will be available in the ranked version in the upcoming patch update. Gamers can create a competitive environment for this particular mode.

Interestingly, two new maps will be appearing for Bomb Squad. They are: El Pastelo and Stonescape.

4) New pet - Finn

Finn is the new pet that will be released in the OB34 update. With its Dash Splash ability, when a player is knocked down or eliminated within a 20-meter radius, the owner and teammates will receive a 4% movement speed boost. With a lengthy CD of 120 seconds, this skill lasts for just two seconds.

Note: The pet's ability is at level 1.

5) New weapon - M24

The new weapon, named M24 is a lightweight sniper rifle with high mobility and a fast firing rate. This is the latest sniper to become available in Free Fire after a very long time. Snipers will certainly adore this update as M24 will be the only sniper with a magazine of 15 bullets capacity.

Note: The features mentioned in this article are tentative. There is no guarantee that the same will arrive along with the official update. Also, this article is entirely based on the author's opinion.

