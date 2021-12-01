5 best features in Free Fire OB31 update

After months of anticipation, the Free Fire OB31 update is officially available for download, and users can go ahead and avail it on their devices. However, until the maintenance break concludes, they will be unable to participate in the game.

Several features have been added to the latest version of the battle royale title. This includes the addition of an SMG and various gameplay adjustments.

The following is a list of the top five newly added features.

Most significant changes the Free Fire OB31 update will bring, including a new ranked mode and more

5) Clash Squad adjustments

Several adjustments have been made to the Clash Squad game mode, enhancing the overall gameplay experience for users. Individuals will now be able to request more than one item, which was not possible earlier.

Spawn locations at the Academy and Mill have also been adjusted. Furthermore, users can no longer carry additional grenades into the next round.

4) New rank

Master rank will be between Heroic and Grandmaster (Image via Free Fire)

A new rank called Master will be added to the ranked modes in Free Fire, offering players a breath of fresh air. It will be available between the Heroic and Grandmaster, reducing the large gap between both the ranks.

As a result, users will have a new goal to strive for.

3) Weapon balancing

Guns play a crucial role in the game, and the developers regularly balance them so users experience stable gunplay. This time around, the following firearms have been altered:

SCAR M60 UMP XM8 MP5-X Kar98K Groza

The effective range of UMP, MP5, Thompson, UZI and MAG-7 has been further reduced.

Weapon swap time is applied as well, which varies depending on the time of the gun.

2) New weapon

MAC10 is the new weapon (Image via Free Fire)

Since the past few updates, new guns have been added to Free Fire, and in the OB31 version, an SMG called MAC10 will be making its way into the game. The patch notes regarding the new weapon read:

“MAC10 will be the new SMG we’re introducing into this patch. With its pre-attached silencer, the MAC10 can easily pierce through enemies who wear heavy armor.”

1) Character balancing

The abilities of various characters have been modified, significantly changing the gameplay as well. The choice of characters in Free Fire will undoubtedly be influenced by the numerous buffs and reworks made with this update.

A few notable alterations include the abilities of Chrono, K and D-bee.

