5 best female characters in Garena Free Fire after OB31 update

Characters in Free Fire have developed into a vital element of the game’s overall experience. New ones are added frequently, and in the OB30 update, Leon and Otho were made available. With the most recent OB31 version, Nairi was added.

Presently, Free Fire has 44 characters, and each of them, except for Primis and Nulla, has a unique ability to offer. These options are chosen purely based on personal preference. However, many players search for the best options that they can incorporate.

Note: The list below is entirely based on the writer’s opinion. The choice of characters will vary from user to user.

Explore these Free Fire female characters after OB31 update

5) Clu

Clu (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Tracing Steps

In Clu’s Tracing Steps, the players will locate enemies within 50 meters that are not in prone or squat positions. This lasts for 5 seconds, and the foes’ positions are also shared with teammates. Later, a 75-second cooldown is applied to this active ability.

At the maximum level, the range is increased to 70 meters, the duration is enhanced to 7.5 seconds, and the cooldown is reduced to 60 seconds.

4) Moco

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Hacker’s Eye

Although Moco isn’t a great character standalone, she can be appropriately used in character combinations, making her a viable option in-game. If users have her equipped, they will tag enemies after hitting them for 2 seconds. Similar to Clu, teammates are made aware of their positions.

After the character reaches its peak, the tag on enemies is increased to 5 seconds.

3) Dasha

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Partying On

Dasha is another exemplary character in Free Fire and she is also incredible for character combinations. The Partying On ability reduces damage taken from falls and recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%. The recoil buildup and max recoil get lowered by 6% too.

At the highest level, the damage reduction from falls is 50%, while the recovery time is lessened by 80%. Additionally, the recoil buildup and max recoil are reduced massively by 10%.

2) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

A124 can substitute characters such as K and users combine it with Miguel to enhance the performance further. With the Thrill of Battle, 20 EP is converted into HP within 4 seconds. There’s a 10-second cooldown, then applied.

Once the character is leveled up to max, the number of EPs converted will be enhanced to 60.

1) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne is incredible for aggressive gameplay. After deploying her Xtreme Encounter ability, the player gains 80 HP temporarily (it decays over time). There’s also 40% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. These two effects last for 10 seconds and later possess a 150-second cooldown.

Coming to the greatest possible level, the damage to Gloo Walls and shields is increased by 100%, while the cooldown is lessened to 100 seconds.

