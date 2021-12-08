Best Free Fire character combinations for aggressive gameplay after Chrono's nerf

Players enjoy playing aggressively in Free Fire and rushing onto their foes. One of the most suitable choices was using character combinations made up using the Chrono character. However, he was nerfed in a recent update, reducing the overall efficiency of the Time-Turner ability.

As a result, players have been on the lookout for other character combinations that they might use to engage in more aggressive combat on the battlefield. Here are a few examples.

Note: There are no repeated characters to provide users with more choices. In addition, all of the abilities described below are at their lowest possible level for each character.

Free Fire: Character combination for aggressive gameplay

3) Wukong + Antonio + Leon + D-bee

Wukong: Camouflage

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Leon: Buzzer Beater

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Wukong’s ability transforms the character into a bush for 10 seconds; however, the movement speed is reduced by 20%. This ends when users attack a foe. Upon conclusion, a cooldown of 300 seconds is placed, which resets when individuals take down an enemy.

When it comes to Antonio’s Gangster’s Spirit, it provides players with an additional ten health points when the round begins.

Meanwhile, Leon’s skill recovers five health points for users after surviving an encounter.

In Bullet Beats, the movement speed and accuracy rise by 5% and 20%, respectively, when players are firing while moving.

2) K + Miguel + Otho + Luqueta

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy

Otho: Memory Mist

Luqueta: Hat Trick

K was buffed with the recent OB31 update, making his ability a good option. There are two modes:

Jiu-jitsu: 500% increase in EP conversion rate (convert 5 EP into HP per second)

Psychology: It restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP>

The max EP for players also increases by 50, and the mode switch has a 3-second cooldown.

Miguel’s skill coincides nicely with Master of All as it gives users 30 EP with every kill.

Next, Otho reveals the positions of other enemies within 25 meters after the users eliminate a foe. This information gets shared with teammates, which can be pretty beneficial.

Luqueta’s Hat Trick increases players' maximum health by 10 with every kill, up to 50. Upon accumulating five kills, users will possess 250 max HP in the game.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai + Moco

Alok: Drop the Beat

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Alok is considered the best character in Free Fire as the “Drop the Beat” ability generates a healing zone, providing gamers with five health points per second. The skill also increases the movement speed by 10% and lasts for 5 seconds.

With the Jota character equipped, individuals gain health whenever they shoot an enemy with a gun. Additionally, they restore 20% of their health after taking down an enemy.

Whereas the Raging Reload of Jai automatically reloads a weapon’s magazine by 30% of its capacity when users knock a foe. This applies to Shotguns, SMGs, ARs, and Pistols only.

The final piece to the combination is Moco which tags enemies shot for 2 seconds and shares the information with teammates.

