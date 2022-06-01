5 best female Free Fire characters for ranked mode in OB34 update

Garena has seen plenty of success with its battle royale shooter, Free Fire, which has quickly found itself among the most famous mobile games of all time. The popular BR shooter has several unique features that have captured the attention of a dedicated userbase.

After several patch updates, Free Fire has become more refined in terms of quality. However, the game's difficulty has also ramped up in relation to the game's quality. Because of this, ranking up has become more challenging in Garena Free Fire.

Listing the best female characters for the ranked mode after the Free Fire OB34 update

Several factors like guns, movement skills, aiming, and luck can influence the outcome of a match. Character abilities are also among these crucial factors, and players should choose them wisely.

The OB34 update has brought changes to several abilities in Free Fire and its MAX variant, including changes to many of the game's female characters. The following list will feature the top five female characters in Garena Free Fire that readers can use in the ranked mode after the OB34 update:

5) Kapella

Kapella's Healing Song ability (Image via Garena)

Ability - Healing Song (Passive)

Healing Song (Passive) Price - LINK system (free) or 499 diamonds

First level attributes (Upgradable):

Increase in the effect of healing items: 10%

10% Reduction in HP loss of allies when downed: 20%

Kapella is an excellent choice for Free Fire players who are looking to enhance their healing capabilities. The Healing Song ability significantly increases the effects of health skills and items by 10%. In addition, gamers can employ Kapella to reduce their teammates' HP loss by 20% whenever they get knocked down by an enemy.

4) Clu

Clu's Tracing Steps ability (Image via Garena)

Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)

Tracing Steps (Active) Price - LINK system (free) 499 diamonds

First level attributes (Upgradable):

Cooldown: 75 seconds

75 seconds Range of Tracing Steps: 50 meters

50 meters Duration: 6 seconds

Users may occasionally find it challenging to spot opponents on the battlefield. In such situations, Clu becomes a crucial character choice as her ability assists users in locating the accurate position of opponents.

The Tracing Steps skill alerts users by locating enemies within a 50m range, provided they are not in a prone or squat position. Furthermore, if users upgrade Clu beyond the first level, the skill will be shared with teammates.

3) Dasha

Dasha's Partying On ability (Image via Garena)

Ability - Partying On (Passive)

Partying On (Passive) Price - LINK system (free) or 499 diamonds

First level attributes (Upgradable):

Damage reduction: 30%

30% Decrease in recovery time: 60%

60% Decrease in recoil buildup: 6%

6% Reduction in maximum recoil: 6%

Players sometimes fall off a building or a structure and lose a significant amount of HP because of it. This can be a considerable setback for users if they are stuck in a combat situation. Dasha's Partying On skill is extremely useful in such situations, and the ability reduces fall damage and recovery time.

Dasha decreases the recovery time (from falls) and fall damage by 60% and 30%, respectively. Additionally, Partying On also lowers the minimum recoil and rate of recoil buildup by 6% each.

2) A124

A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Garena)

Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)

Thrill of Battle (Active) Cost - LINK system (free) or 399 diamonds

First level attributes (Upgradable):

Duration: 20 seconds

20 seconds Cooldown: 100 seconds

The developers reworked A124's ability in March 2022 via the OB33 update. Previously, the underrated Free Fire character provided a conversion rate boost, but after the rework, Thrill of Battle interacts and hinders with enemy's skills.

A124 unleashes an electromagnetic wave that will disable the activation of an opponent's active skills. Furthermore, Thrill of Battle also prolongs the cooldown of the enemy's abilities for 20 seconds.

1) Xayne

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter (Image via Garena)

Ability - Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Xtreme Encounter (Active) Price - LINK system (free) or 499 diamonds

First level attributes (Upgradable):

Damage increase - 100%

100% Cooldown - 150 seconds

Xayne has been the most potent female Free Fire character ever since she made an appearance in the game. Her astonishing capabilities make her suitable for almost any game mode in Garena's flagship BR shooter. Although Xayne received ability adjustments through the latest patch update, her skill is undoubtedly one of the best.

One can use a decayable 120 HP boost after activating the Xtreme Encounter ability, which also enhancing the damage to gloo walls by 100%. The ability only lasts for six seconds, but it can easily benefit users who adopt a rush playstyle in the ranked mode.

Note: The list solely reflects the writer's opinions.

