How to rank up faster in Free Fire OB34 update

Free Fire is among the most popular mobile games currently globally, with over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Garena's survival shooter has been a constant feature in the top charts of the Play Store, while its ranks in Apple's App Store are also exceptional.

Thus, Garena has a hectic task to deal with, maintaining the relevance of their flagship battle royale title. The publisher of Free Fire and its MAX variant has consistently rolled out new events and developed multiple reward systems in these games to keep gamers hooked.

One of the reward systems in Garena Free Fire MAX and the original title is ranks. Users receive several instant and seasonal rewards by moving up the tiers in the game's ranked modes (BR, CS, and Lone Wolf). Readers should note that higher ranks guarantee premium rewards.

Best pointers to rank up in Garena Free Fire after recent OB34 update

The recent patch of the popular BR shooter brought several additions and balance changes to the game. Along with the new features of the OB34 version, players welcomed the latest Clash Squad Season on 25 May.

The following tips will focus on all ranked modes in the title and provide a generalized take on what individuals should readily do to maximize the tiers:

1) Unlock suitable character

Characters are among the most crucial part of users' strategy in the game due to their abilities. Over time, with the addition of new characters to the catalog, the powers — passive and active — have become key to ranking up.

It has been observed that a majority of gamers cannot go beyond a specific tier in the ranked mode without employing a character ability. Hence, for this very reason, they should unlock a character in Garena Free Fire that suits their playstyle.

Characters usually cost hundreds of diamonds in the in-game store, but the LINK System unlocks their abilities for free. However, the latter is a time-consuming method compared to the former, which instantly unlocks characters.

2) Adopt strategy but keep improvising

A play style based on a specific strategy is key to perseverance in a match. Thus, individuals should adopt and follow a tested gameplay strategy most of the time to get better results in the ranked mode.

However, some combat situations require players to alter their approach, so it is also vital to keep improvising. Furthermore, being flexible with different techniques in specific cases can be fruitful.

Sticking to a designated strategy and approach while improvising on certain instances also proves helpful when gamers are a part of a squad and playing a specific role.

3) Decent command over weaponry

At the core, Garena Free Fire is like any shooter game that demands expertise from users in handling the various guns. Although they generally prefer a specific, read favorite, weapon, it is highly beneficial to operate other firearms.

Using different guns and mastering them with the help of training grounds will further enhance the skill-set of players. Possessing a decent command of numerous weapons can help them become more versatile with their combat approach.

4) Keep tweaking HUD for optimum grip

Readers should focus on customizing the HUD (Image via Garena)

The HUD is among any shooter's primary aspects, and Garena Free Fire is no different. The popular BR title provides gamers with the luxury of customizing the HUD layout multiple times per their grip.

However, finding a grip that suits movement, weapon control, and aiming in Free Fire is tricky. Thus, tweaking the HUD is quite time-consuming, and there is always a scope for improvement with the growth of skills.

Still, individuals can find suitable HUD layouts here and start tweaking them according to their optimum grip and claw setting.

5) Focus on enhancing movement skills

Players must learn new tricks in the game (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Movement skills are another crucial factor that helps gamers shine through various close-range scuffles. Therefore, they should focus on using their HUD to their full potential and enhancing their movement skills.

Users can also learn tricks like a 360° gloo wall deployment, which works in closely fought end zone battles. They can learn such tricks by following famous Free Fire streamers and practicing hard on the training grounds.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Indian players should avoid downloading Free Fire and install its MAX variant to access their game accounts as the former has been banned in their country as of February 2022.

