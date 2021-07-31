5 best Free Fire character abilities for beginners

The amount of clout Free Fire has gained in the Indian mobile gaming industry during the previous year is unparalleled. The game sees the consistent arrival of newbies every day, and the increasing number of new players can be credited to the engaging gaming experience it provides.

In-game characters are a significant part of the famous Battle Royale title. Hence, players must choose wisely, and beginners should not choose overpowered characters like Alok, Wukong, Xayne, etc. They should decide by keeping in mind their low experience with the game.

This article will list the top five free Fire character abilities that beginners should choose instead of using popular active ability characters.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order and is just a generalized one.

Free Fire: What are the best character abilities for beginners

5) Ford (Iron Will)

Ford: Iron Will (Image via Free Fire)

Ford is really helpful for beginners who are new to the game and don’t quite understand things like the play zone. They often end up dying outside the play zone with the damage procured from it.

However, his Iron Will ability is helpful in that case as players’ damage accumulation from outside the play zone reduces by 4%. The damage reduction can further be reduced by 24% through a level-six upgrade.

Players can buy Ford from the Free Fire store for either 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

4) Nikita (Firearm Expert)

Nikita: Firearm Expert (Image via Free Fire)

Slow gun reload is not a problem for many experienced players, but it can be one of the core issues for newbies. Beginners can efficiently resolve this issue for Submachine guns.

Nikita’s ability, Firearm Expert, gives a 4% increase to the speed of reloads of SMGs at base level and a 24% increase at maximum level.

Fans can buy this Free Fire character from the store for either 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

3) Olivia (Healing Touch)

Olivia: Healing Touch (Image via Free Fire)

Olivia’s ability, Healing Touch, is an excellent choice for supporting allies as revived players get an extra 30 HP after their revival. Players can further improve this extra 30 HP to 70 HP after upgrading Olivia’s Healing Touch at the sixth level.

Gamers can unlock Olivia with an exchange of either 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

2) Kelly (Dash)

Kelly: Dash (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly’s passive ability, Dash, enhances the sprint speed of the character by 1%, and gamers can also activate her Awakening effect with a four-second sprint.

In the Awakening effect, their first shot on target inflicts 101% damage, and the effect lasts for five seconds. Users can enhance the sprinting speed to 6% at the maximum level using memory fragments.

Much like the previous entries on this list, Kelly also unlocks at the price of 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins from the Free Fire store.

1) Maxim (Gluttony)

Maxim: Gluttony (Image via Free Fire)

Maxim has a passive ability named Gluttony that aids the healing capabilities of the character. Users can eat and use the medkits at a 15% faster pace. This ability upscales to a mammoth 40% at the highest level.

Maxim comes ata a price of 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer