5 best Free Fire character abilities for long-ranged fights after OB32 update

Long-range battles are always tough to win in Garena Free Fire, as many factors affect the performance. Players need to have a decent weapon at their disposal with a good command over the same. If they want to engage in long-range fights, they should equip a marksman rifle, SR, or a decent AR.

The other two factors that require users' attention are the aim accuracy and movement while firing. Aiming should be top-notch as it will help them finish off enemies with comfort. On the other hand, movement helps in dodging incoming bullets as a static state will not be beneficial against skilled enemies.

Most Free Fire characters don't affect anything in long-range fights, but some can indeed provide crucial power-ups. Hence, gamers should remember the possibility of long-range battles and choose the character according to the same.

Garena Free Fire: Suitable character abilities for long-ranged battles (after OB32 update)

1) Laura: Sharp Shooter

Ability (Passive): Sharp Shooter — Enhances accuracy by 10% when players use the scope.

The increase in aiming accuracy helps players hit their targets most of the time. Sharp Shooter is quite helpful when using sniper rifles, and each shot is crucial.

2) Chrono: Time Turner

Ability (Active): Time Turner — Creates an impenetrable force field that can withstand 800 damage for four seconds.

Cooldown: 180 seconds

Both parties take damage and find cover for the healing process during long-range fights. Chrono allows gamers to deploy a temporary shield with one click to guard themselves against enemies while recovering HP. However, they will not be able to shoot from inside the force field.

3) Rafael: Dead Silent

Ability (Passive): Dead Silent — Creates a silencing effect when gamers use snipers or marksman rifles. In addition to that, when an enemy is downed, they suffer a 20% rapid HP loss.

As mentioned above, the ability is only helpful when using a sniper or a marksman rifle. Hence, if players have a skill set to operate the long-range weapons in Free Fire, they should consider Rafael to execute a sneak attack on the opponents.

4) Jota: Sustained Raids

Ability (Passive): When players successfully hit enemies using guns, they will receive an HP recovery. Moreover, Sustained Raids will provide 10% HP recovery upon downing an enemy.

When engaging in any fight in Free Fire, users need an HP backup that allows them to go berserk on enemies. The same is true with a long-range battle, where they can recover some HP with every shot on target. The HP recovery will provide a slight cushion for gamers to finish the job.

5) Alok: Drop the Beat

Ability (Active): Players can increase their movement speed by 10% alongside a five points/second HP recovery rate. Both effects don't stack and stay for five seconds.

Cooldown: 45 seconds

It is a well-known fact that movement skills are essential during a long-range fight in Free Fire. Alok allows users to boost their agility with an HP recovery to help them stand their ground against enemies in a long-range battle.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The skills listed are at the minimum level of each Free Fire character, and users can upgrade them with memory fragments.