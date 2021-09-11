5 best Free Fire character bundles for under 900 diamonds in September 2021

Users can get tons of outfits for their Free Fire characters through various means. Character bundles are either part of the Elite Pass, Lucky Royale, in-game shop or some redemption events.

Most of the time, players are required to pay heavily to acquire beautiful character cosmetics. They can try their luck through incubators that feature bundles, or they can pay a certain amount to claim an outfit set through the store.

This article will list the top five Free Fire character bundles that players can get for under 900 diamonds in September 2021.

Free Fire character bundles: What are the best options available under 900 diamonds

5) Aurous Ascension Bundle

The Aurous Ascension bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Aurous Ascension Bundle is among the coolest bundles in Free Fire right now. The black outfit is covered by a golden dragon design, which works in favor of the bundle. The bundle throws a pretty chill vibe, which enhances the overall look of the bundle.

The Aurous Ascension Bundle has made its return to the game multiple times and is currently available in the store for 899 diamonds. The bundle consists of the following:

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

4) Annihilator Bundle

Annihilator Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Annihilator Bundle seems like a cross between Ultron and a futuristic assassin, which provides the appearance of an antihero with red eyes. The bundle is a steal for 899 diamonds.

The Annihilator Bundle includes the following:

Annihilator (Mask)

Annihilator (Top)

Annihilator (Bottom)

Annihilator (Shoes)

3) Paleolithic Bundle

Paleolithic Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Paleolithic Bundle is among the weird yet eye-grabbing female Free Fire bundles. It features tribal outfits with tattoos. This female character bundle also has a male counterpart, known as the Neolithic Bundle.

The price of the Paleolithic Bundle is 899 diamonds and has the following:

Paleolithic (Mask)

Paleolithic (Top)

Paleolithic (Bottom)

Paleolithic (Shoes)

2) Commando Bundle

Commando Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Commando Bundle is visually satisfying. It is a black outfit with a neon blue glow along the chest, left arm, eyepiece and knees. Much like the Annihilator Bundle, Commando also has a futuristic look.

The Commando Bundle is also priced at 899 diamonds and consists of the following:

Commando (Mask)

Commando (Top)

Commando (Bottom)

Commando (Shoes)

1) Angry Dwarf Bundle

Angry Dwarf Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Much like other bundles on this list, Angry Dwarf is also priced at 899 diamonds, which is a great deal considering the appearance of the outfit. It seems like what clowns might wear, but the brown and orange don't give a joker's vibe.

A fire glow on the torso looks like anger, which enhances the premium design. The Angry Dwarf Bundle constitutes the following:

Angry Dwarf (Mask)

Angry Dwarf (Top)

Angry Dwarf (Bottom)

Angry Dwarf (Shoes)

Apart from the above bundles, players can acquire the Elite Pass Bundle through grinding after buying the Season 40 Pass for 499 diamonds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur