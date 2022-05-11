5 best Free Fire character bundles as of May 2022

Garena Free Fire's catalog of collectibles provides an array of options for outfits that one can use for their characters. The game also has plenty of options in costume bundles that serve as a complete outfit set, which are also preferred by many users and boast a coveted status in the game.

The fame of character bundles in Free Fire has also contributed to the ultimate popularity of the game. Therefore, Garena has also focused on adding new costume sets due to the popular demand. One can find several options in the in-game store for hundreds of diamonds.

Garena Free Fire: Top five character bundles in the game (May 2022)

Here are the five best character bundles in Free Fire that users can get in May 2022:

1) Aurous Ascension bundle

Price - 899 diamonds

It has been a long time since the Aurous Ascension bundle has been available in the store. Due to its golden dragon design over a black outfit, Aurous Ascension is arguably one of the most beautiful bundles available in Free Fire as of May 2022.

Here are the constituent outfits of the Aurous Ascension bundle:

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

2) Berserker bundle

Price - One Magic Cube

The next costume bundle is the Berserker outfit set, which draws its inspiration from Vikings or some other warriors. However, alongside the warrior-like outfits, the Berserker bundle also has a unique modern mask that features a red-colored hologram.

Here are the constituent outfits of the Berserker bundle:

Berserker (Mask)

Berserker (Top)

Berserker (Bottom)

Berserker (Shoes)

3) Verdict Ironface bundle

Price - One Magic Cube

Verdict Ironface, with its golden mask and black outfits with gold-colored design, is another Magic Cube section bundle on this list. Boasting intricate detailing, the Verdict Ironface bundle is a must-have if players have an additional Magic Cube.

Here are the constituent outfits of the Verdict Ironface bundle:

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Head)

4) Wilderness Hunter bundle

Price - 899 diamonds

Wilderness Hunter is a black-colored set with a design of tiger stripes on its top and bottom outfits. The overall design of the bundle seems decent, but it is the tiger mask that makes Wilderness Hunter stand out, which is also the only reason people should go for it.

Here are the constituent outfits of the Wilderness Hunter bundle:

Wilderness Hunter (Mask)

Wilderness Hunter (Top)

Wilderness Hunter (Bottom)

Wilderness Hunter (Shoes)

5) Street Boy bundle

Price - 1499 diamonds

Street Boy bundle is the final entry on this list, which is quite popular among the fans. The outfit set has a design that uses multiple colors, alongside special effects around its shoes. Despite the popularity, the price tag of 1499 diamonds has made the Street Boy bundle quite rare in Free Fire.

Here are the constituent outfits of the Street Boy bundle:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

Players can acquire these outfits from the "Bundle" or "Magic Cube" Section in May 2022.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion. Free Fire has been banned in India as of 2022, so Indian fans can use the MAX variant to access their player IDs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer