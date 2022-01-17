5 best Free Fire character and pet combinations for new users

Characters and pets are two of Free Fire’s distinguishing features, and their importance in the overall gameplay due to their unique abilities/skills cannot be overstated. Individuals can gain a significant advantage over their opponents on the battlefield by making good choices when pairing the two.

Many new players will benefit from this list of the best character and pet combinations they can create to improve their odds of winning matches.

Note: Selection of characters and pets in Free Fire will vary depending upon the choice of players. The ones listed below reflect the writer’s opinion. Readers should also note that the skills stated below are at the peak level.

What are the top 5 character and pet combinations in Free Fire?

5) Jota + Detective Panda

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota’s Sustained Raids recovers some HP for users when they hit an enemy while utilizing a gun. On top of that, if they manage to knock down an enemy, they will restore 20% of the overall HP.

Detective Panda: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda restores ten health upon each kill on the battlefield in Free Fire. The surplus HP after getting a frag can help users during rush gameplay.

4) Alok + Falco

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok's ability is called Drop the Beat, and it creates a 5m aura that restores 5 HP per second for 10 seconds. Furthermore, it increases movement speed by 15%. The effects do not stack, and the ability is followed by a 45 second cooldown.

Falco: Skyline Spree

The Skyline Spree provides a 45% increase in gliding speed upon skydive, and it also gives a 50% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens. This will allow players to land on the ground quickly. They can later activate DJ Alok’s ability to move faster.

3) A124 + Agent Hop

A124: Thrill of Battle

A124 is an excellent alternative for K, and it has a remarkable ability called Thrill of Battle which can be used efficiently in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes. Upon activation, it converts 60 EP to HP within four seconds. Later, a small 10 second cooldown gets applied.

Agent Hop: Bouncing Bonus

Agent Hop’s skill rewards players with 50 EP every time the safe zone shrinks. The EP can be quickly converted to HP using A124.

2) Skyler + Mr. Waggor

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler sends out a sonic wave after the Riptide Rhythm ability is used. It destroys five Gloo Walls within a range of 100 meters and has a short cooldown of 40 seconds.

Every Gloo Wall deployed by the user will result in health recovery, starting at nine points.

Mr. Waggor: Smooth Gloo

A Gloo Wall grenade will automatically be produced by Mr. Waggor every 100 seconds whenever the player has fewer than two. Due to this, it makes sense to pair it with Skyler in Free Fire.

1) K + Ottero

K: Master of All

K’s ability has two unique modes, and it also increases the max EP by 50 points. These are the details about both modes:

Jiu-jitsu: The mode increases the EP conversion rate of players by 500% (It will transform 5 EP into 5 HP per second).

The mode increases the EP conversion rate of players by 500% (It will transform 5 EP into 5 HP per second). Psychology: Gamers will recover 3 EP each second, up to 250 EP.

There’s a cooldown time of three seconds to switch between the modes.

Ottero: Double Blubber

Ottero provides players with a certain amount of EP when using the Treatment Pistol or a Medkit in Free Fire. EP gained equals 65% of the total health recovered using those healing items.

The collected HP can be converted into EP quickly with K’s unique ability in Free Fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish