5 best Free Fire character skill combos of all time

Garena Free Fire is often praised for the wide variety of characters it has. These characters come with customizations and special abilities. To make a powerful squad, players have to combine the skills of various characters.

The 4v4 clash squads in Free Fire are thrilling. To make their way towards victory, players need to combine four characters that cater to the squad's approach.

Top five character skill combos in Free Fire

1) DJ Alok + Laura + Maxim + Miguel

DJ Alok (Image via Garena Free Fire)

DJ Alok is one of the most used characters in Free Fire. His unique "Drop the Beat" ability encircles the squad with an aura that restores health. This makes DJ Alok an inevitable part of the squad.

Laura boosts the accuracy of the players and Maxim assists in using medkits faster. Meanwhile, Miguel delivers EP with every opponent ambushed.

2) Laura + Moco + Kelly + DJ Alok

Laura (Image via Garena Free Fire)

For aggressive players, this combo can be effective. Laura ramps up accuracy by 30% which gives a major boost to the amount of kills. This, combined with Moco's Hacker Eye, can be used for spotting enemies. Kelly can boost the speed of the players, and DJ Alok can restore health.

3) DJ Alok + Paloma + Laura + Kelly

Kelly (Image via Garena Free Fire)

This combination is useful for a hide-and-snipe approach but on a more offensive side. Again, DJ Alok can encircle the squad and boost HP. Paloma can carry ammo without storage issues and Laura will boost accuracy. Kelly's "Dash" could be useful for some quick sprinting. Players can replace Kelly with Wukong for stealth.

4) Rafael + Laura + Kelly + DJ Alok

Rafael (Image via Garena Free Fire)

With "Dead Silent" ability, Rafael is well-suited for stealth approaches. This can be combined with Laura's accuracy for a hide-and-snipe approach. Kelly can increase the speed of movement that can be helpful in dashing towards cover. Meanwhile, DJ Alok backs the squad by keeping HP up.

5) Wukong + Moco + Miguel + Antonio

A124 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

For passive players who like to take the stealth route, this combination will be effective. Wukong and Moco can help players hide from opponents and keep an eye on them at the same time. For each kill, Miguel restores the player's EP. Meanwhile, Antonio can give a good headstart with some extra HP.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Shaheen Banu