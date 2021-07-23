5 best Free Fire characters for rush gameplay after OB28 update

Garena Free Fire has 50-player battle royale matches that last for about 15 minutes. This is why players' strategy matters in the game. Players can opt for a passive strategy or go all aggressive on the battlefield.

Rush gameplay is the one where players play aggressively and get more kills. Rush depends on the choice of characters, weapons, and accuracy.

Top five characters for rush gameplay in Free Fire

1) Kelly

Kelly (Image via Garena Free Fire)

She is called 'Kelly the Swift' for a reason. Kelly is one of the earliest characters in the game. Her 'Dash' ability boosts the sprinting speed of the players and deals extra damage to enemies. She also has an awakened avatar which can be unlocked by awakened shards.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Unarguably, DJ Alok is one of the most preferred characters in the game. His ability to 'Drop the Beat' creates an aura that restores the player's HP and boosts the speed. This makes DJ Alok favorable for rush gameplay.

3) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Xayne is an active character in the game, which is well-suited for aggressive games. Players can get 80 HP for a limited duration, and the damage to gloo walls and shields increases by 40%.

4) A124

A124 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The cyborg-like character, A124, is often positioned at the front of the squad. A124 can convert EP into HP in 4 seconds and has a cooling period of 10 seconds. This makes the character perfect for passive as well as aggressive gameplay.

Often, while going on a killing spree, players ignore their HP. This is where A124 can save the day.

5) Rafael

Rafael (Image via Garena Free Fire)

For players who adopt passive and stealthy strategies, Rafael is a good choice. With the 'Dead Silent' ability, Rafael keeps his location under wraps on the maps. When combined with a good gun and silencer, Rafael can really amp up the rush gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

