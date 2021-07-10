5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities as of July 2021

Free Fire characters have two types of abilities that players can use in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches: active and passive.

Active abilities in Free Fire have to be separately activated while playing. This article talks about some of the best Free Fire characters with this skill.

Free Fire characters with active abilities

Players can take a look at the following characters with active abilities:

1) K

K in Free Fire

The active ability of this Free Fire character is called Master of All. It has two modes, the jiu-jitsu mode and the psychology mode. Players will need 20 seconds to switch between modes.

This ability in the jiu-jitsu mode allows allies with a 6 m range to receive an increase of 500% in EP conversion rate. K can recover two EPs every three seconds (up to 100 EPs) in the psychology mode.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most chosen Free Fire characters, and for good reason. The ability of this character, Drop the Beat, allows players to increase the movement speed of their allies and restore HPs.

A 50 m aura is created that increases the movement speed of the allies can by 10% (base level) up to 15% (maximum level). It restores 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds (base level) up to 10 seconds (maximum level).

3) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne is a newly introduced Free Fire character that is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Her ability is Xtreme Encounter.

Players can get a boost of 80 HP for a limited amount of time. At the base level, she can damage gloo walls and shields by 40%, and at the maximum level, she can completely destroy it.

The cooldown time gradually reduces from 150 seconds to 100 seconds.

4) Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong can convert players into a bush for 10 seconds at the base level to up to 15 seconds at the maximum level. The active ability is called Camouflage.

The ability has a cooldown period of 300 seconds that can gradually decrease to a minimum of 200 seconds at the maximum level. The cooldown period resets if players engage in combat.

5) Clu

Clu in Free Fire

Clu is an underrated Free Fire character with an active ability called Tracing Steps. She can trace enemies within a radius of 50 m (up to 75 m in the top-level) and share the information with her teammates.

The ability has a cooldown period of 75 seconds at the base level and 60 seconds at the top level. The power can last from 5 seconds to up to 7.5 seconds.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

