5 best Free Fire characters for beginners to push rank (August)

Garena Free Fire has turned five this year as the in-game events celebrate the game's 5th anniversary. The game has progressed in numbers and gameplay quality in the past five years. Thus, over time Free Fire has become way more strategy-based than it was at the launch.

Character abilities are an essential aspect of one's game plan in Free Fire and its MAX variant, especially when players are looking to maximize their tiers in a Ranked Season. However, new players often face difficulty unlocking suitable characters for rank push as the game offers various abilities.

Garena Free Fire: The most suitable characters for new players to use in the Ranked mode (August 2022)

Free Fire and FF MAX have two categories of special survival abilities, active and passive, based on their activation mode. Usually, active skills are preferred over their passive counterparts due to the "X Factor" they bring to the table.

Employing active abilities can significantly enhance their specific capabilities, be it healing, agility, sprinting, or anything else, for a short period, except for K's Master of All. Furthermore, users will have to activate the active skills manually.

On the other hand, passive abilities are more subtle and are usually used as a secondary option to active ones. The effectiveness of passive skills is not as massive as active abilities, but one doesn't have to activate them manually.

Thus, users can benefit from either set of abilities once they understand the advantage of each one of them. Eventually, one can construct an efficient character combination (one active and three passive) to dominate in Free Fire.

However, before players start looking for effective character combinations in Garena Free Fire/FF MAX, they should have a look at the most suitable characters to use in Ranked Mode -- Clash Squad or Battle Royale -- this month:

1) Jota - Sustained Raids (Passive)

The first character on this list is Jota, who is equally great for both newbies and experienced players. He is a passive ability character who provides an HP recovery, every time users hit enemies with guns.

Now, hitting an opponent isn't a tough job, even for new players. Hence, Jota's Sustained Raids ability is effective in Ranked mode. Moreover, Jota being a passive ability character provides room for an active skill slot.

Furthermore, if users can knock down an enemy during a fight, they can get 10% of the MAX HP at the first skill level of Sustained Raids. One can upgrade it further using Universal/Memory Fragments.

2) D-Bee - Bullet Beats (Passive)

D-Bee is the next character to be featured on this list, as he is a decent option for Ranked mode. Moreover, being a passive ability character, D-Bee is not that overpowered, which means beginners can efficiently handle his skill on the battlefield.

Bullet Beats, a passive ability, automatically activates whenever players shoot and move simultaneously. D-Bee enhances movement speed and accuracy of weapons by 20% and 35% at the first level so that users can enhance the effects via upgrades.

3) K - Master of All (Active)

K is one of the most potent characters that one can find in Garena Free Fire and its MAX version, especially for the Ranked mode. He is pretty overpowered but still quite adequate for the beginners as they don't have to worry about manual activation.

K's Master of All, active ability, enhances the MAX EP capacity by 50 points and also allows users to switch between the following modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode (Vital for team support): Squadmates can increase EP to HP conversion rate by five times if they stay within a six-meter range of K. Psychology mode (Crucial for attack or defense): Players obtain a continuous EP recovery rate of three EP every 2.2 seconds.

4) Xayne - Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Xayne is pretty suitable for an aggressive gameplay strategy one can employ during Ranked matches. On activating the Xtreme Encounter, users can receive a boost in their HP by 120 points for six seconds.

Alongside the degradable HP, Xtreme Encounter also enhances players' capability to deal damage to gloo walls. However, the massive cooldown time of Xayne's active ability is a demerit during a match.

Still, Xayne is suitable for beginners who want to adopt an attacking playstyle while rank push.

5) Dimitri - Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Dimitri is the final character on this list, suitable for beginners and the rank push. Players can hit the ability button to activate Healing Heartbeat, which creates a temporary 3.5-meter healing zone for users to increase their HP.

Anyone in the team can use Dimitri's active ability to their benefit, whether players are low on health or knocked out. The speed of HP recovery is three points per second for a ten-second duration. However, one will have to wait 85 seconds to use Healing Heartbeat again.

Disclaimer: This list is not in a particular order and is based on the writer's preference. Each Free Fire character ability featured in the list is at the base level, so players should upgrade them if required. Additionally, one should note that ranked mode is not about character abilities as it tests gamers' skill-set and strategies. Hence, one must train and grind hard to rank up and not solely depend on the character's abilities.

